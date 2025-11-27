Epic Games CEO says Steam and other digital marketplaces should remove the 'Made with AI' label

Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney has agreed that digital marketplaces such as Steam should drop the 'Made with AI' label for video games.

TL;DR: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney opposes Steam's "Made with AI" label for games, arguing AI involvement is inevitable in future development and such tags are unnecessary outside art and licensing contexts. He emphasizes that mandatory AI disclosures for games are impractical and not meaningful for consumers.

Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney has pushed back against the idea of game stores informing customers that titles have been created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Steam recently adopted the tag "Made with AI" for titles it lists on its online marketplace, with the goal being to inform customers if the game they are considering purchasing was made with the assistance of AI, as many people feel the involvement of AI in game development, and art in general is wrong for a multitude of reasons.

Trending Trending Now: eXoWin9x lets you play over 650 Windows 95 and Windows 98 games from a single 262GB launcher

Regardless of whether those reasons are justifiable or not, AI is here to stay, and according to Epic Games' CEO the label is pointless as AI is going to be involved in one way or another in nearly all future production. Sweeney responded to an X post calling for Steam and other digital marketplaces to drop the "Made with AI label," writing, "Agreed" and that the AI tag is only "relevant to art exhibits for authorship disclosure, and to digital content licensing marketplaces where buyers need to understand the rights situation."

Sweeney responded to a commenter stating that customers deserve to know if a game has been made with AI or not, writing, "Why stop at AI use? We could have mandatory disclosures for what shampoo brand the developer uses. Customers deserve to know lol."