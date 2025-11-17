Win the new InWin DLITE Mid-Tower Chassis - Launched Today!

Win the brand-new InWin DLITE mid-tower chassis in this week's TweakTown newsletter giveaway, featuring great thermals, four fans, and BTF support.

We're continuing our TweakTown newsletter subscriber-exclusive giveaways, rewarding loyal readers with awesome PC hardware. This time, we're celebrating launch day with InWin, giving one lucky subscriber the chance to win the brand-new InWin DLITE mid-tower chassis - released just today.

The DLITE delivers excellent thermals, clean styling, and impressive value. It includes four fans, an ARGB/fan hub, and BTF compatibility, making it a strong pick for anyone building a new system. Our review calls it a good, well-performing chassis that offers great airflow and handy extras right out of the box.

Sleek exterior with stylish color options

Four pre-installed fans for strong cooling performance

Fan / ARGB hub included for simple cable management

BTF compatible for cleaner builds

The InWin DLITE is an ideal mid-tower for builders seeking strong thermals, included extras, and modern compatibility without overspending. As always, this giveaway is exclusive to subscribers of the TweakTown daily newsletter and is open globally.

You can explore more of InWin's lineup of cases, cooling gear, and accessories at in-win.com.

Here's how it works:

Every week, we launch a new giveaway for newsletter subscribers only.

To enter, just make sure you're subscribed and click the unique giveaway link in the email.

That's it - one click enters you into this week's draw!

We feature a new prize every week, so there's always something exciting on the way.

Not subscribed yet?

Don't miss out. Subscribe to the TweakTown newsletter to get daily tech news, expert reviews, and access to all our weekly subscriber-only giveaways. No spam - just quality content and chances to win great hardware like the new InWin DLITE.

Already subscribed?

Great! Just check your most recent newsletter and click the giveaway link to enter. This giveaway runs from November 18 to November 25, 2025. Click your unique red link in the daily emails during that period to enter. If you win, a TweakTown staff member will email you for shipping details. You'll have two weeks to claim your prize before it's forfeited.