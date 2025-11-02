AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D drops to $439 for Black Friday sales, the best gaming GPU at below MSRP

The best gaming CPU on the planet, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, is now available at below MSRP pricing through Black Friday sales, for just $439.99.

The best gaming CPU on the planet is now available at cheaper than MSRP pricing, with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor dropping to $439.99 in the US at Microcenter and Black Friday sales.

This is definitely one of the best deals right now for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which has a $479 MSRP, as it offers 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5 processing power, and second-generation 3D V-Cache from AMD. The folks at Wccftech spotted the 9800X3D deal, but Microcenter also has a bundle that includes the 9800X3D, plus the ASUS B650E-E TUF Gaming WiFi motherboard, which costs $529.99.

That's not a bad deal if you want to upgrade your system with a kickass CPU, and a decent motherboard for just $530. The 9800X3D will work on a huge range of AM5 motherboards using the entry-level A620 chipset, up to the flagship X870E motherboards. There will be more Black Friday sales to come, but the $440 pricing on the 9800X3D is a fantastic early Black Friday deal.

In his 9800X3D review, TweakTown's CPU editor Chris Szewczyk, talked about the 9800X3D and its MSRP pricing, where he said the: "MSRP of $479 is $30 higher than the 7800X3D's launch price, but a check at Amazon shows the 7800X3D has actually increased to around $479 since it was released in April 2023. In contrast, the 7700X has seen significant price cuts. It can be found for under $330. A $150 price premium over the 7700X is substantial, but for gamers looking for the best gaming CPU on the market, it's a price many will pay".