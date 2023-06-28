All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Satya Nadella wants to remove all game exclusivity: 'I have no love for that world'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has a radical idea about game exclusivity--if it were up to him, there would be no platform exclusives, Xbox or otherwise.

Satya Nadella wants to remove all game exclusivity: 'I have no love for that world'
Published
2 minutes & 8 seconds read time

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella strongly dislikes video game exclusivity and wants all of Microsoft's software everywhere it can possibly be.

Satya Nadella wants to remove all game exclusivity: 'I have no love for that world' 32
Open Gallery 2

Today Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gave testimony in the federal FTC v Microsoft court case, and shared his views on one of the most powerful and lucrative business tactics in the interactive entertainment industry: Exclusives.

"If it was up to me I would like to get rid of exclusivity on consoles," Nadella said. "The dominant player has defined market competition using exclusives. I have no love for that world."

Nadella's ethos can be represented in a recent internal Microsoft document that outlines the company's future plans. In that document, Microsoft says that it wants to distribute Windows over the cloud, and open up its software to everyone, everywhere, all at once. Nadella wants to do the same for gaming.

The CEO is not the leader of a publisher, nor does he lead Xbox gaming, so Nadella does not understand the benefits of exclusivity. ZeniMax's Pete Hines has concisely outlined some of the major benefits of making exclusivity deals, including funding, as well as quicker game releases with fewer bugs.

As far as exclusivity defining the market, Nadella is referring to Sony Interactive Entertainment's penchant for buying exclusivity deals and paying third-party publishers and developers upfront fees and other marketing and commercial incentives to have their games skip Xbox platforms. Recent examples include Final Fantasy 16, which skipped Xbox when it launched this month.

These practices have caused Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer to see Sony as a "hostile and aggressive competitor," and the gaming exec also said that securing exclusive content was a principal impetus for Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax. Xbox was fighting with fire, in other words.

Microsoft also makes its own exclusivity deals, including those for Ark 2, but these deals can be timed exclusives. Microsoft typically instead opts to purchase a publisher or a developer outright and ensure games release on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass on a priority basis.

Both ZeniMax's Pete Hines and Xbox's Phil Spencer say that exclusivity is decided on a case-by-case basis. There have been conflicting reports that exclusivity terms for big-budget first-party games like The Elder Scrolls VI's has not been decided--Phil Spencer says it is 'too early' to give platform status for that game, but Jim Ryan testifies that he learned TESVI will not come to PlayStation.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2023 at 5:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.