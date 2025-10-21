ROG Xbox Ally X is a lot faster without Windows 11

The new flagship PC gaming handheld from ASUS and Microsoft, the ROG Xbox Ally X, has been garnering a lot of attention lately. One reason for this is that it's the first Xbox-branded PC gaming handheld to include a new, custom version of Windows 11 optimized for gaming performance and efficiency. In addition to this, it also makes the Xbox app the default UI, in an attempt to create a Windows gaming handheld ecosystem on par with the Steam Deck.
Of course, as the first version of this new Xbox-themed Windows, it has issues and isn't quite as seamless as you'd expect. According to reviews, it's a big step in the right direction, but using the ROG Xbox Ally X still feels like gaming on a Windows 11 PC. And with that, even with optimizations, there's still a performance cost for gaming on a Windows 11 handheld versus one running the simple-to-use and intuitive Linux-based SteamOS.
YouTube creator and tech enthusiast Cyber Dopamine has posted a new video showcasing the custom Linux OS 'Bazzite' running on the ROG Xbox Ally X. Bazzite, like Valve's own SteamOS, is a gaming and controller-friendly version of Linux designed for gamers to access their Steam libraries. And with that, even with the additional overhead of Steam's Proton compatibility layer, the ROG Xbox Ally X is faster without Windows 11.
These devices are especially ideal in low-power modes that are perfect for on-the-go gaming. Although benchmark results only include a handful of games, it does paint the picture that Linux and SteamOS are simply better optimized and more suited for PC gaming handhelds. Running in 17W mode, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II hits 47 FPS running on Windows 11, while it hits 62 FPS running in SteamOS - an improvement of 30%. Running in low-power 13W mode, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II hits 35 FPS running on Windows 11, while it hits 37 FPS running in SteamOS - a minor improvement.
Running in 17W mode, Hogwarts Legacy hits 50 FPS on Windows 11, while it hits 62 FPS on SteamOS - another performance improvement of around 30%. Running in high-power 35W mode, Hogwarts Legacy hits 60 FPS running on Windows 11, while it hits 65 FPS running in SteamOS - a slight but notable performance improvement.
Cyber Dopamine also notes in his video that, on average, running SteamOS on the ROG Xbox Ally X is not only faster but also more consistent, with fewer spikes and dips.