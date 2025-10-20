Hideo Kojima confirms he will use AI to develop upcoming games

TL;DR: Legendary game director Hideo Kojima envisions artificial intelligence as a collaborative tool to enhance game development efficiency, reduce costs, and shorten production time. He aims to co-create with AI, addressing industry challenges while preserving human creativity and quality in future projects at Kojima Productions.

Legendary game director Hideo Kojima has recently shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence and how it will play a role in the future of game development.

In a short Instagram reel posted by Wired Japan following the publication getting a tour of Kojima Productions in Tokyo, Hideo Kojima shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence and whether it will be used as a tool throughout the development of future projects at the studio. According to Kojima, AI is a "friend" that he will be using to maintain ahead of the pack of game development through efficiency.

Kojima explained that he would like AI to handle "tedious tasks," which, if it can, would result in lowering the cost of game development and reducing the amount of time it takes to ship a title. Notably, Kojima says that it will be "more like co-creating with AI instead of just using it. I see a future where I stay one step ahead; creating together with AI."

The director of the Metal Gear and Death Stranding franchise seems to want to solve the two biggest problems in game development with the power of AI: bloated budgets for titles and the time it takes to release them. This approach seems to be the most reasonable, given that titles entirely generated by AI will result in mass job losses across studios, as developers will automatically be made redundant.

But, no one can deny the power of AI, and if wielded as a tool that doesn't encroach on the positions or creativity of humans, and ultimately the quality of the game, it will undeniably be a boon to the industry