How cheap can RTX 5090 GPUs get at Walmart? Lucky gamer grabs a PNY OC model for $1,120

How much would you fork out for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090? Probably a fair bit, and many gamers would leap at the chance to get one of these GPUs for not much more than a grand - a feat some lucky PC enthusiast managed recently.
Tom's Hardware reports that there have been two tales just shared on Reddit whereby people have managed to get an absolute bargain of an RTX 5090 at Walmart in the US - both of these being the PNY OC model.
First off, NestyHowk grabbed the PNY RTX 5090 for $1,399.99, an eye-opening saving of $600 on the normal price for the Blackwell flagship GPU.
Redditor DCole1847 then went one better, as you can see in the post above, bagging the PNY graphics card for just $1,119.99 - saving $880. Essentially, that's not far off half price, which is mind-boggling.
As mentioned, these bargains were secured at Walmart, where these RTX 5090 GPUs were sitting in the clearance aisle with their seriously-slashed price tags.
As the Redditor tells us:
"I tell my GF to check the clearance aisle at every store she goes to and to send me a photo of anything that looks like a computer part."
It's unusual to see a graphics card in the clearance aisle by all accounts - particularly a high-end NVIDIA GPU like this, so these are some very, very lucky people.
It's a safe bet that Walmart's clearance section is going to see quite a bit more in the way of visits from keen PC gamers in the future, though, after these two incidents.