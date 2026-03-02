Starfield PS5 pricing revealed alongside confirmed release date

Bethesda is bringing its space epic Starfield over to PlayStation in the form of a physical and digital release, along with a big overhaul update.

TL;DR: Bethesda's Starfield, initially released on Xbox and PC in 2023, will launch on PlayStation on April 7, 2025, in standard and premium editions. Pre-orders start mid-March, accompanied by a major update improving gameplay and reducing loading screens for a smoother space-adventure experience.

Bethesda's Starfield released on Xbox and PC in September 2023, and since then, we have been hearing rumors that Microsoft was going to bring the space-adventure title over to PlayStation. Those rumors have turned out to be true as the prominent leaker, billbil-kun, has stated the title will arrive on PlayStation in the form of two editions on April 7, 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The report from Dealabs states the space epic will be arriving on PlayStation in two forms: a standard edition priced at $49.99, and a premium edition for $69.99. Moreover, it will be getting a physical and digital release, with pre-orders for both expected to begin at the end of this month.

If this information is true, and considering it is coming from billbil-kun, one of the most reliable sources for leaked gaming-related information within the entire industry, we can expect that Bethesda will be making the official announcement within the coming weeks, as the leaker points to pre-orders for the title opening on March 18 or March 17.

On top of a PlayStation release, Starfield is expected to receive a substantial update intended to address many of the criticisms players had with the title when released in 2023. The new update is expected to overhaul many portions of the game, such as the number of loading screens required to initiate space travel. Rumors have been circulating that content creators received a sneak peek at the new update, and a previous report stated there will be a reduction in the number of loading screens in order to make space travel more seamless.