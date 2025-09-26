Get ready for more AI in Windows 11 apps as Microsoft pushes out Windows ML for developers

After being revealed earlier this year, Windows ML is here to help developers get AI features into their apps and running smoothly on Copilot+ PCs.

TL;DR: Microsoft has launched Windows ML to help developers get AI features running nicely on Windows 11 devices, ensuring workloads correctly leverage the CPU, GPU, and NPU optimally. Adobe and McAfee are already on board, along with a number of other devs.

Microsoft is pushing forward with plans to help those developing software for Windows 11 incorporate AI into their products with the release of Windows ML.

Adobe Premiere Pro is leveraging Windows ML (Image Credit: Microsoft / Adobe)

As The Verge noticed, Microsoft just published a blog post announcing the general availability of Windows ML to app developers.

Microsoft explains: "Windows ML is the built-in AI inferencing runtime optimized for on-device model inference and streamlined model dependency management across CPUs, GPUs and NPUs."

Translation: Windows ML is a way of ensuring that any given AI workload runs optimally on a Windows 11 device, in terms of making the best use of the CPU, GPU and of course the NPU.

So, developers can benefit from that and it's an incentive for them to bring AI into their various products.

We're told that the likes of Adobe and McAfee are already adopting Windows ML for their software down the line.

McAfee is using Windows ML to pick up on faked AI videos and scams on social media (essentially bolstering the firm's existing Scam Detector tech).

As for Adobe, its video editors Premiere Pro and After Effects will benefit from AI chops including a natural language search along with scene edit detection (automatically marking scene changes in footage).

In short, more Windows apps should get some beefy AI functionality courtesy of Windows ML. And of course, Microsoft isn't slowing the pace of developing AI abilities for Windows 11 itself.

Microsoft initially revealed Windows ML at Build 2025 back in May.