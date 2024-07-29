MSI issues statement on Intel CPU issue will release BIOS update 'as soon as possible'

If you own a 13th or 14th Gen Intel Core desktop processor and an MSI motherboard, you definitely want to update to the latest BIOS once it available.

Even though instability reports have been plaguing Intel and its 13th and 14th Gen desktop CPUs for months, the situation has blown up in recent weeks thanks to several reports from gaming and visual effects companies citing alarming failure rates. Intel released another statement confirming that the voltage issue would be corrected in August with a new microcode update.

Like many in the industry, we've been following new revelations and stories about the Intel 13th and 14th Gen desktop CPU issue daily, so it makes sense that one of the company's key motherboard partners, MSI, is also on the case.

As one of the leading PC hardware manufacturers of motherboards, graphics cards, and more, MSI has released its statement regarding the issue. The post, 'Addressing Recent Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen Desktop Processor Instability,' confirms that the company has been working with Intel to better 'understand the situation.'

In addition, MSI is committing to providing the BIOS update to its affected customers "as soon as possible after the new microcode is released in mid-August." Other than that, there's very little information in the post, which is a shame because it would have been good to see a company like MSI come out and state how many customers could find themselves affected by the Intel Core i9 13900K and Intel Core i9 14900K instability issues.

Our best source of information on the issue comes from The Verge, which asked Intel's Thomas Hannaford all the hard questions over the weekend, where we learned the following.

There's no fix for affected CPUs; any damage is permanent.

The damage comes from exposure to elevated voltages; however, the company is investigating alternate reasons for chips failing.

Some of the failed CPUs can be traced back to an oxidization manufacturing issue rectified last year.

Intel is confident the microcode and BIOS update coming in August will be a preventative measure for the problem.

Intel hasn't halted sales of affected CPUs and does not plan to carry out a product recall.

Intel confirms that the issue could affect any 13th and 14th-generation CPU, including those rated at 65W.

Affected customers or those with CPUs degraded beyond repair will be offered replacements.

