GamersNexus calls Intel 'unbelievably slimy,' multi-part CPU investigation coming

Calling a company as big as Intel 'unbelievably slimy' is no small thing, and for Intel, at least, the CPU debacle seems to be going from bad to worse.

Hardware reviewers GamersNexus have earned a positive reputation for providing in-depth testing and analysis as part of their reviews and investigations into issues surrounding hardware faults. Like everyone in the industry, the channel has been reporting on the whole Intel CPU fiasco surrounding 13th and 14th Gen CPUs, including the recent confirmation by Intel that any damage is permanent.

However, with news that the outlet is putting together a multi-part in-depth report on the issues surrounding Intel's failing CPUs, GamersNexus has taken to X/Twitter to call out Intel - calling the company "unbelievably slimy." These are bold words, possibly due to how Intel has handled this issue over the past several months. However, it's most likely due to how Intel has responded to GamersNexus as part of its investigation.

From the news that Intel is planning to cut thousands of jobs as its revenue and stock price decline to a recent interview with The Verge that revealed the size and scope of the issue, here's a summary of what we learned.

There's no fix for affected CPUs; any damage is permanent.

The damage comes from exposure to elevated voltages; however, the company is investigating alternate reasons for chips failing.

Some of the failed CPUs can be traced back to an oxidization manufacturing issue rectified last year.

Intel is confident the microcode and BIOS update coming in August will be a preventative measure for the problem.

Intel hasn't halted sales of affected CPUs and does not plan to carry out a product recall.

Intel confirms that the issue could affect any 13th and 14th-generation CPU, including those rated at 65W.

Affected customers or those with CPUs degraded beyond repair will be offered replacements.

It will be interesting to see what GamersNexus' investigation adds to the story, so stay tuned to the outlet's YouTube channel. Especially now, in light of the outlet taking to social media to call the company 'slimy' for all to see.