COLORFUL unveils new compact, lightweight, and affordable Rimbook S1 laptop

TL;DR: The COLORFUL Rimbook S1 is a lightweight 14-inch laptop featuring an Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 1920x1200 display. Priced at $439, it offers Wi-Fi 6, multiple ports, a 60Wh battery with fast charging, and a unique physical camera and microphone switch for enhanced privacy.

The new COLORFUL Rimbook S1 is the latest addition to the company's lineup of portable and lightweight laptops. With a launch MSRP of $439 USD, it's an affordable notebook to take, well, note of. Described as an everyday laptop for students, home users, and professionals, the Rimbook S1 has been designed to strike a balance between performance and efficiency while maintaining its attractive price.

The COLORFUL Rimbook S1 is a 14-inch laptop that sports a lightweight 1.48kg build, a 16:10 1920x1200 60 Hz display, and is powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor. It also ships with 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, and an expandable M.2 slot, as well as multiple ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and audio. Naturally, there's also Wi-Fi 6; however, the specs don't seem to mention Bluetooth support.

However, there is one feature that we'd love to see become standard in the laptop space - a physical on and off button for the camera and microphone. Battery-wise, the COLORFUL Rimbook S1 also features a 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging, enabling all-day use.

Availability and pricing vary by region, but you can view the full COLORFUL Rimbook S1 specs below.