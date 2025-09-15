COLORFUL unveils new compact, lightweight, and affordable Rimbook S1 laptop

The new COLORFUL Rimbook S1 is the latest addition to the company's lineup of portable and lightweight laptops. With a launch MSRP of $439 USD, it's an affordable notebook to take, well, note of. Described as an everyday laptop for students, home users, and professionals, the Rimbook S1 has been designed to strike a balance between performance and efficiency while maintaining its attractive price.
The COLORFUL Rimbook S1 is a 14-inch laptop that sports a lightweight 1.48kg build, a 16:10 1920x1200 60 Hz display, and is powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor. It also ships with 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, and an expandable M.2 slot, as well as multiple ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and audio. Naturally, there's also Wi-Fi 6; however, the specs don't seem to mention Bluetooth support.
However, there is one feature that we'd love to see become standard in the laptop space - a physical on and off button for the camera and microphone. Battery-wise, the COLORFUL Rimbook S1 also features a 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging, enabling all-day use.
Availability and pricing vary by region, but you can view the full COLORFUL Rimbook S1 specs below.
|Item
|Details
|Product
|COLORFUL Rimbook S1
|Display
|14" 1920*1200, 60Hz, 250nits brightness
|Memory
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|512GB SSD (expandable M.2 SSD slot)
|Networking
|Wi-Fi 6 + 2.5Gbps Ethernet
|Battery
|60Wh
|Power Adapter
|65W, 3.42A DC charger
|Ports (Left Side)
|1 x 3.5mm standard DC port, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Full function Type-C, 1 x USB 2.0 Date-only Type-C
|Ports (Right Side)
|Security lock slot, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x 3.5mm standard headphone jack, Camera + Mic physical power on/off switch
|Thickness
|17.95mm
|Weight
|1.48kg