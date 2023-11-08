Take-Two discussing more film adaptations after BioShock and Borderlands movies

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick says the company is 'in discussions' for more film adaptations of its game IP, but they will be 'very careful'

Take-Two Interactive CEO confirms the company is currently "in discussions" to adapt more of its video game IPs into films.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The success of the Super Mario Bros. movie has catalyzed more film adaptations of big games, and Nintendo recently announced that a new Zelda movie is in the works (with Sony Pictures, no less). Take-Two already has two films in the works--a Borderlands movie with an all-star cast from Lionsgate, and a new BioShock film--but company CEO Strauss Zelnick says that more IPs could be licensed out for future movies.

In TTWO's recent Q2'24 earnings call, Zelnick gave a thorough answer that underlines the high risks of film and TV, saying that if any more movies are made (like, say, a Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption feature length film) that the company would be extremely careful and very selective. At no point does Take-Two plan to self-finance a film, instead opting for licensing. One wrong move could essentially dilute or damage the IP which is something that Take-Two absolutely does not want to do.

Below we have a transcription of what Zelnick said on the topic of adapting more Take-Two IPs into films: