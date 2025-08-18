Intel to bundle Battlefield 6 with Core Ultra + Core CPUs as part of 'Gamer Days 2025' deals

Intel has just announced its new bundle for Core Ultra and Core CPUs: a free copy of Battlefield 6 during its 'Gamer Days 2025' deal event.

TL;DR: Intel's Gamer Days 2025 offers free Battlefield 6 copies with qualifying Core Ultra and Core CPUs purchases from August 25 to September 7. Optimized for Intel hardware with XeSS 2 and low-latency support, the bundle enhances gaming performance and includes early game access before the October launch.

Intel has just announced that it is bundling free copies of Battlefield 6 with its Core Ultra and Core CPUs as part of the "Gamer Days 2025" event.

Intel partnered with EA on optimizing Battlefield 6 for its Core Ultra + Core CPUs as well as its Arc GPUs, where Battlefield 6 will feature XeSS 2 and Low-Latency support at launch, while also supporting competing AI upscaling formats including NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR.

Battlefield 6 will feature key optimizations focused around scheduling for Intel Core Ultra + Core CPUs, with these optimizations not included in the beta of the game, so we should see some performance improvements using Core Ultra + Core CPUs when Battlefield 6 officially launches in October.

Intel's new Core Ultra + Core CPU and Battlefield 6 game bundle will begin on August 25 and run through until October 31, where eligible users will receive their unlock code for the game by October 6, so that gamers can pre-load the game before it launches.

Intel explains:

What's New: Starting on August 25th, Intel Gamer Days 2025 is bringing 14 days of amazing deals to gamers around the globe - featuring a new Battlefield 6 bundle with qualifying Intel Core and Core Ultra purchases.

Featuring more than 200 system and retail partners around the world, Intel Gamer Days 2025 will feature new deals, sweepstakes, and Intel-powered experiences for gamers to enjoy throughout the event.

Giving Gamers the Goods: As always, Intel Gamer Days is leading with a can't miss gaming deal featuring the highly anticipated Battlefield 6. Intel and EA have combined forces to ensure an amazing experience on Intel-powered systems, and from August 25th to September 7th gamers can get their digital copy of Battlefield 6 when they purchase a qualifying Intel Core or Core Ultra product from Intel's partners*.

Gamers can redeem their bundle master keys at softwareoffer.intel.com between August 25th and October 31st, 2025, with the unlock code for Battlefield 6 becoming available starting on October 3rd ahead of the game's launch.

Additional bundles and giveaways will be announced by Intel and its partners throughout Intel Gamer Days 2025, including new Intel Core and Core Ultra-powered gaming laptop and desktop system sweepstakes that no gamer will want to miss