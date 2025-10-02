Xbox Cloud Gaming exits beta, priority access offered for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Microsoft cloud game streaming technology has officially exited beta and is being carved up as added value for the Game Pass subscription service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is no longer in beta, entering v1.0 and is now being carved up in various Game Pass subscription tiers.

Xbox has achieved a major milestone as its cloud game streaming service has now officially launched. The news was included in today's Xbox Game Pass restructuring announcement, which saw Game Pass Ultimate increase by 50% to $30 per month.

Microsoft is bringing cloud streaming to all Game Pass tiers, but it's also treating the user experience as a commodity to leverage added value. Each of the Game Pass tiers has different wait times--cloud gaming isn't instant, at least maybe not any more--with the Ultimate tier getting priority fast-lane treatment. Ultimate has shortest wait times at the best quality (up to 1440p), Premium has shorter wait times, and Essential, the cheapest tier, is the slowest. All three clearly mention "unlimited cloud gaming," but the experience will differ among each.

"Cloud gaming is also getting a major boost. Ultimate subscribers exclusively enjoy our best quality streaming and shortest wait times, so it's easier than ever to jump into your favorite games," reads the Xbox Wire post.

"Xbox Cloud Gaming has also officially exited "Beta," as part of our commitment to make gameplay smoother and more responsive. And we'll keep expanding the Stream your own game collection for all subscribers."

This new added value caters to the enthusiast Xbox player, the one who may access cloud games at multiple touchpoints--like the Xbox Ally X, for example.

It'll be interesting to see external tests of these wait times across all three Game Pass tiers, especially the wait times with the cheapest $9.99 Essential offering.

Check below for infographics on each of the tiers:

