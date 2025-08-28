Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 DLC could be 'cooking' as biggest hint yet is dropped by Sandfall

Another suggestion has been aired that DLC is on the way for Clair Obscur, in the same interview where plans for a sequel were revealed.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is again in the spotlight as another suggestion that there's going to be DLC for the hit game has been aired.

This follows another couple of teasers to this effect, and the latest hint comes from Creative Director of Sandfall, Guillaume Broche, in an interview on YouTube with MrMattyPlays spotted by PC Gamer (see above at just after the 38-minute mark).

When questioned about whether there will be DLC emerging for Clair Obscur, Broche says "there may be" before quickly clarifying that it's a "bit too early to say". However, Broche adds "we may be cooking" with a pretty big grin on his face, which is a fairly clear indication that something's on the boil, at least in my books.

Notably, though, the developer still doesn't want to officially admit anything is in the pipeline for DLC - and when earlier teasers were retracted, it was because Sandfall did not want gamers to think it wasn't still polishing the base game.

Let's be honest - given the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sandfall would be foolish not to try and capitalize on that before moving on to a sequel. Speaking of which, as we reported yesterday, in this same interview, Broche also told us that Clair Obscur is officially a franchise, and Expedition 33 is just the first outing. Exactly what a sequel will be, though, isn't clear yet, with Broche again holding his cards millimetres away from his chest.

Of course, rather than bothering with any DLC, some gamers would rather have Sandfall cut to the chase with the sequel and just start getting on with it. That game is obviously going to be a long way off, though - especially as there are no plans to expand the development team, as we've heard - so DLC is a happy medium in terms of putting out some content to keep fans happy (and to keep the money rolling in).