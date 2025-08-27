Save big with Titan Army's Labor Day Sale: P2510S Plus and P2718C monitors from $99.99

Titan Army's Labor Day Sale at Best Buy runs August 25 to September 1, with discounts on the P2510S Plus and P2718C monitors for gamers and home offices.

Titan Army is marking Labor Day with sharp monitor deals at Best Buy, live from August 25 through September 1, 2025. Whether you're upgrading a gaming setup or kitting out a work-from-home space, these limited-time offers deliver excellent value and are well worth considering.

P2510S Plus Gaming Monitor

The Titan Army P2510S Plus is a 24.5-inch Fast IPS gaming panel built for esports responsiveness and high-fidelity visuals. It runs at QHD 2560x1440 with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response, and supports AMD FreeSync for tear-free motion. Color and HDR are strong for this class, featuring VESA DisplayHDR 500, 400 nits SDR/500 nits HDR, with a wide color gamut including 99% sRGB (1931), 95% DCI-P3 (1976), and 90% Adobe RGB (1976), plus a 123% sRGB color volume.

Key I/O features include 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, and a headphone output. You also get an anti-glare coating, low blue light, and DC flicker-free technology, along with an ergonomic stand that supports height, tilt, pivot, and 100x100mm VESA mount. Quality-of-life gaming features include PIP/PBP split screen, a 1:1 pixel mode for clean 1080p rendering, on-screen aim/magnify tools (Hawk-eye/Eagle Eye), and multiple tuned picture presets you can customize and save.

Original price: $349.99

Deal price: $219.99 (save $130, ~37% off)

P2718C Gaming/Office Monitor

The Titan Army P2718C is a versatile 27-inch IPS display that balances everyday productivity with smooth gaming. It delivers FHD 1920x1080 at 144Hz with a 1ms response and AMD FreeSync (Adaptive-Sync). Color and clarity are solid for work and media, with 99% sRGB coverage (and 110% sRGB volume), HDR10 support, 350 nits brightness, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Connectivity is straightforward with 1x HDMI 1.4 and 1x DisplayPort 1.2. It features an anti-glare finish, low blue light and flicker-free technology, tilt adjustability, and 100x100mm VESA mount support.

Original price: $139.99

Deal price: $99.99 (save $40, ~29% off)

Act fast: these Labor Day prices run from August 25 through September 1, 2025. After September 1, pricing is expected to return to regular MSRP. Stock may be limited, so grab your pick while it's available.