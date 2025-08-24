Lian Li's vertical GPU mount lets you tilt your GPU, even a four-slot RTX 5090

Lian Li's new 'Multi-Directional Vertical GPU Bracket Kit' supports forward and backward tilting, and can handle quad-slot GPUs that weigh up to 10kg.

TL;DR: Lian Li's Multi-Directional Vertical GPU Bracket Kit offers secure vertical GPU mounting with forward/backward tilting and adjustable height for improved airflow. Compatible with PCIe 5.0 riser cables and supporting up to 10kg, it prevents GPU sag and fits high-end cards like GeForce RTX 50 and Radeon RX 9000 Series.

With the rise of PC cases with panoramic views, alongside the increased size of enthusiast graphics cards in recent years, the idea of vertically mounting a GPU is becoming increasingly common. And when it comes to brackets and riser cables to support the latest PCIe 5.0 cards like the GeForce RTX 50 and Radeon RX 9000 Series, Lian Li's new 'Multi-Directional Vertical GPU Bracket Kit' might just be the ultimate solution.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

This all-in-one solution not only supports vertical orientation for GPUs, but it also allows forward and backward tilting, as well as a three-level height adjustment (with 10.16mm increments) for improved airflow for bottom-mounted fans or radiators.

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA silently launches record-breaking mini PC, flexing a tiny compact powerhouse

The Multi-Directional Vertical GPU Bracket Kit mounts directly to the motherboard standoffs for secure installation and is built to support all modern GPUs, with its reinforced support arm rated up to 10kg. Lian Li notes that this will prevent GPU sag, while also supporting the largest quad-slot GPUs.

Read more: GameMax N80 is a new case with a dual chamber design, two individually cooled compartments

3

Lian Li's new 'Multi-Directional Vertical GPU Bracket Kit' supports forward and backward tilting, image credit: Lian Li.

For those looking to vertically mount a high-end GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, or RTX 5090 GPU, this is something to consider. The included PCIe 5.0 riser cable supports up to 32Gb/s bandwidth, which is around double the speed of older PCIe 4.0 riser cables. It's also backward compatible, so if you've got an older PCIe 4.0 or 3.0 GPU, it'll work just fine.

Available in black or white, Lian Li is built to both showcase and secure GPUs, and even includes an integrated 5V ARGB lighting strip for that extra aesthetic layer. The Multi-Directional Vertical GPU Bracket Kit is available now with an MSRP of $74.99.