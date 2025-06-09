Samsung 3GB GDDR7 memory modules on sale in China, fuels rumors of RTX 5090 SUPER with 48GB

Samsung's new 3GB GDDR7 memory modules are now available in China, fuels rumors of NVIDIA's upgraded GeForce RTX 5090 SUPER with 48GB of GDDR7.

A retailer in China has listed Samsung's new 3GB GDDR7 memory modules on its website, fueling rumors of NVIDIA's beefed-up GeForce RTX 5090 SUPER with up to 48GB of VRAM (up from 32GB on the RTX 5090).

In a new post on X by @RubyRapids, who spotted the 3GB GDDR7 memory modules from Samsung which are listed as "K4VCF325ZC-SC28". The "K4VCF" modules appeared in NVIDIA's official video for the GeForce RTX 5090, and with rumors of the RTX 5090 SUPER boasting 48GB to 64GB of GDDR7, these new 3GB modules are how we get there.

NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 5090 has 32GB of GDDR7 using 16 x 2GB modules (16 x 2 = 32GB) but with 3GB modules we'll have 16 x 3GB = 48GB for a purported RTX 5090 SUPER. We've had previous rumors that NVIDIA could use double-sided GDDR7 memory like its RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell workstation GPU (which has 96GB of GDDR7) but 3GB modules makes more sense (and costs less).

We should expect to see NVIDIA announce its new RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards later this year, with the RTX 5080 SUPER to boost up to 24GB of GDDR7, up from 16GB on the RTX 5080 non-SUPER. We should also see the RTX 5070 SUPER with 18GB, and the RTX 5070 Ti SUPER with 24GB using these new 3GB GDDR7 memory modules.