Nintendo releases day-one update for Switch 2, first-look at eShop surfaces

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been released globally, and some regions have already received the day-one update that enables the console's features.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally become available globally, and Nintendo has released the update that enables the Switch 2 to become a usable console.

The Switch 2 was scheduled to release globally on June 5, and since the date has ticked over, some regions have been graced with the new console along with its update. Video Games Chronicle has got its hands on a Switch 2 and showcased what looks to be the first look at the new Nintendo eShop. For those hoping for a complete redesign, you will be disapointed as Nintendo has kept things looking pretty much exactly the same.

The above video showcases the new user interface, and as you can see, Nintendo has made some subtle changes, but has mostly kept things exactly the same as the original eShop. As for the Switch 2, there will be approximately 28 games available at launch for the new console, and of those games, some are Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive titles, such as Mario Kart World, others are Switch 2 Edition upgrade titles, and the rest are third-party games ported over to the new console.

