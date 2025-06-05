Nexon to reward all workers with Switch 2 consoles

Korean games titan Nexon has announced it will give employees a free Nintendo Switch 2 console in an effort to reward workers and encourage leisure time.

Nexon plans to give all of its employees Nintendo Switch 2 consoles as part of a previous labor agreement.

Everyone who works at specific Nexon branches will get a new Switch 2...eventually. According to new reports from Korean esports outlet Inven, the service gaming giant Nexon announced its Switch 2 giveaway plans to employees. The company aims to deliver Switch 2 consoles to everyone who works at Nexon Korea Corporation and Nexon Networks Corporation.

"We decided to provide Nintendo Switch 2 to all employees in order to reward the hard work of our employees and encourage them to have fun during their leisure time," the internal memo reads.

Unfortunately, it's going to take some time for Nexon to deliver on this promise. Actual delivery of the Switch 2 systems can't be guaranteed, and there's no ETA on when the consoles will be distributed.

"Due to the global interest, it is expected to take a considerable amount of time for the company to secure and distribute the entire quantity required. We cannot give you an exact timing for payment at this time, and we would like to inform you in advance that payment may be somewhat delayed depending on the supply and demand situation, so we ask for your understanding."

Interestingly enough, the Switch 2's are part of a collective bargaining agreement that Nexon signed with a labor union that represents Nexon's employees.

The Switch 2 console, which released today, remains sold out across major global regions worldwide and may be a hot ticket item for many months to come leading up to the holiday season.