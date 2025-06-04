Hell is Us demo crashing with your NVIDIA GPU? There's a fix: you should use potato PC settings

If you can't make it past the opening cinematic, there's a workaround to get you into the game - basically turn down all the graphics settings to minimum.

The Hell is Us demo is out, and it's proving to be yet more trouble for NVIDIA's newest Blackwell GPUs - and last-gen graphics cards too - with a nasty crash ruining the experience for some gamers.

As you can see in the above post on X, the developer has highlighted a problem where players can't get past the opening cinematic to actually try the game, which is particularly affecting those with RTX 5000 and 4000 GPUs.

The good news is that there's a workaround, and a fix is also being implemented (but isn't available so far, not at the time of writing).

That workaround is to tweak the graphics setting at the main menu, before you start the game. What you need to do is turn down everything to minimum, and then make sure all upscalers and related tech are switched off. (DLSS, XeSS, FSR, and any frame generation or low latency - everything in the upscaling options, basically).

Once all that has been done, start your game and you should be able to make it past the intro. Now you're in the world of Hell is Us proper, you can go back into the graphics options and bump the details up to where you want them.

We're guessing you should probably leave upscaling off, but the developer doesn't specifically say that - the advice only notes to 'raise' the relevant settings after the game loads successfully, and not to activate anything again. You could always try switching on DLSS or whatever your flavor of upscaling may be, though, to give it a spin.