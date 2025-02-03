All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Great news: NVIDIA Smooth Motion rival for AMD's Fluid Motion Frames is coming to RTX 4000 GPUs

If you were disappointed that Smooth Motion was an RTX 5000 exclusive, don't worry - that's only the case initially, and it'll be coming to RTX 4000 GPUs.

Great news: NVIDIA Smooth Motion rival for AMD's Fluid Motion Frames is coming to RTX 4000 GPUs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA introduced Smooth Motion, a driver-level frame generation feature, initially for Blackwell GPUs only, but it isn't exclusive to the new graphics cards. Team Green has confirmed that support is coming to the RTX 4000 series. This technology artificially boosts frame rates in games that don't have native DLSS 3 frame gen or DLSS 4 MFG support.

NVIDIA surprised us with the recent launch of its Smooth Motion feature, a driver-level system-wide implementation of frame generation, and it seemed as if this was an RTX 5000 exclusive - but that's not the case.

Well, to be fair, the feature (which is essentially a rival for AMD Fluid Motion Frames, known as AFMF) is for Blackwell GPUs only right now, but NVIDIA intends to also support RTX 4000 graphics cards down the line.

DSO Gaming (via Wccftech) spoke to NVIDIA and Team Green told the website: "NVIDIA Smooth Motion is a brand-new driver technology and requires time for validation and QA across multiple products. Support for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs will be coming in a future update."

Of course, we don't know how long we'll be waiting for that update, but we're betting it won't be too long. After all, we thought it was pretty odd that NVIDIA made Smooth Motion a Blackwell-only affair in the first place, so it's good to hear it isn't - even if you might have to be somewhat patient for its delivery.

We've also had a hint from NVIDIA that the feature is impressive courtesy of GeForce Evangelist Jacob Freeman on X (VideoCardz noticed the above post). Freeman concedes that it (obviously) won't be as good as games where frame gen (or DLSS 4 MFG) is supported natively, but it's useful as an alternative for games that aren't DLSS frame gen-ready, and there "are many situations that it works great" to boost frame rates.

If you've got an RTX 5000 GPU (lucky you) then you can head to the NVIDIA App and turn on Smooth Motion to try it out. (It's in Graphics > Program settings, in the 'Driver Settings' for any compatible game).

Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO OC Edition 8GB GDDR6
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO OC Edition 8GB GDDR6
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$304.97 USD
- -
Buy
$310.96 USD
- $310.98 USD
Buy
$429.99 CAD
- $471.37 CAD
Buy
$456.98 CAD
- $456.98 CAD
Buy
£325.93
- £327.19
Buy
$304.97 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2025 at 8:24 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:dsogaming.com, wccftech.com, videocardz.com, nvidia.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles