Great news: NVIDIA Smooth Motion rival for AMD's Fluid Motion Frames is coming to RTX 4000 GPUs

If you were disappointed that Smooth Motion was an RTX 5000 exclusive, don't worry - that's only the case initially, and it'll be coming to RTX 4000 GPUs.

NVIDIA surprised us with the recent launch of its Smooth Motion feature, a driver-level system-wide implementation of frame generation, and it seemed as if this was an RTX 5000 exclusive - but that's not the case.

Well, to be fair, the feature (which is essentially a rival for AMD Fluid Motion Frames, known as AFMF) is for Blackwell GPUs only right now, but NVIDIA intends to also support RTX 4000 graphics cards down the line.

DSO Gaming (via Wccftech) spoke to NVIDIA and Team Green told the website: "NVIDIA Smooth Motion is a brand-new driver technology and requires time for validation and QA across multiple products. Support for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs will be coming in a future update."

Of course, we don't know how long we'll be waiting for that update, but we're betting it won't be too long. After all, we thought it was pretty odd that NVIDIA made Smooth Motion a Blackwell-only affair in the first place, so it's good to hear it isn't - even if you might have to be somewhat patient for its delivery.

We've also had a hint from NVIDIA that the feature is impressive courtesy of GeForce Evangelist Jacob Freeman on X (VideoCardz noticed the above post). Freeman concedes that it (obviously) won't be as good as games where frame gen (or DLSS 4 MFG) is supported natively, but it's useful as an alternative for games that aren't DLSS frame gen-ready, and there "are many situations that it works great" to boost frame rates.

If you've got an RTX 5000 GPU (lucky you) then you can head to the NVIDIA App and turn on Smooth Motion to try it out. (It's in Graphics > Program settings, in the 'Driver Settings' for any compatible game).