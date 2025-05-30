AMD rumored Radeon RX 9080 XT: up to 32GB of faster GDDR7, up to 4GHz GPU clocks, 450W power

AMD is reportedly preparing a higher-end Radeon RX 9080 XT with GDDR7 memory (up to 32GB), higher 3.7GHz to 4.0GHz GPU clocks, and up to 450W of power.

TL;DR: AMD is reportedly developing the Radeon RX 9080 XT, an RDNA 4-based enthusiast graphics card featuring up to 32GB of GDDR7 memory and GPU clocks reaching 4.0GHz. It promises 15-40% better gaming performance than the RX 9070 XT, potentially outperforming NVIDIA’s RTX 5080 and rivaling the RTX 5080 SUPER. AMD is reportedly developing the Radeon RX 9080 XT, an RDNA 4-based enthusiast graphics card featuring up to 32GB of GDDR7 memory and GPU clocks reaching 4.0GHz. It promises 15-40% better gaming performance than the RX 9070 XT, potentially outperforming NVIDIA’s RTX 5080 and rivaling the RTX 5080 SUPER.

AMD is reportedly preparing a new enthusiast graphics card, with a rumored Radeon RX 9080 XT now in the headlines... with gaming performance beating the RTX 5080 and quite possibly matching the upcoming RTX 5080 SUPER.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that AMD is reportedly working on a new enthusiast-level RDNA 4-based graphics card that could end up being called the Radeon RX 9080 XT -- but let's hope AMD doesn't go nuts and call it something ridiculous like the Radeon RX 9080 XTX Ultra AI NPU or something like that.

Anyway, according to MLID's sources, the purported RDNA 4-based enthusiast GPU rocks faster GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, with up to 32GB of GDDR7 on offer for the purported Radeon RX 9080 XT. Not only that, but the GPU was being pushed to its limits at anywhere between 3.7GHz and a much higher 4.0GHz, with up to 450W of power.

As for gaming performance, the more powerful Radeon RX 9080 XT (we're going to go with the RX 9080 XT for now, it makes the most sense), MLID reports that it would be 15-40% faster in gaming over the RX 9070 XT, with the beefed-up RDNA 4 card being around 28% faster than the RX 9070 XT on average in 4K gaming.

AMD is most likely waiting for the release of its new FSR 4 "Redstone" upscaling technology before it releases the Radeon RX 9080 XT, announcing Redstone during Computex 2025 earlier this month. The purported Radeon RX 9080 XT with up to 4.0GHz GPU clocks and up to 32GB of faster GDDR7 memory would see it beating NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080, and even quite possibly matching the upcoming RTX 5080 SUPER, which would be very impressive to see from AMD.