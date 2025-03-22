All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Assassin's Creed ShadowsRadeon RX 9070 XTSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Battlefield 6 gameplay leaks: new map, vehicles, rolling mechanics, gunplay

The latest playtest for Battlefield 6 has been leaked showcasing a new map, vehicles such as tanks, the ability to roll and close-quarters combat.

Battlefield 6 gameplay leaks: new map, vehicles, rolling mechanics, gunplay
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The latest Battlefield 6 playtest leak reveals a new map, tanks, rolling mechanics, and close-quarters combat.

The upcoming Battlefield game is being built based on community feedback, and it seems to be shaping up quite nicely, with small bits of player feedback being posted online. However, by having the community playtest super early versions of the game, some players will always decide to leak footage of their experience onto social platforms despite agreeing not to do so.

In the latest playtest of Battlefield 6, some players have leaked footage of a new map called Battery, which is described as being an urban map that's small in size, features plenty of smoke, war-torn atmosphere, and destructible environments. The user writes there are no tanks on this map, just Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV), and the ability for players to inspect weapons they pick up. As for the footage, a leaked video shows a player jumping down from a wall and rolling to seemingly prevent any fall damage.

Additional leaked gameplay shows players operating an IVF and engaging in close-quarters gunplay with enemy combatants. The videos do show many textures flickering and some unfinished animations, but it should be noted that this is an extremely early version of the game. The whole point of these playtests is to get the public to stress test the game to see what aspects need improvement. This is by no means what the finished product will look like.

Battlefield 6 gameplay leaks: new map, vehicles, rolling mechanics, gunplay 165651165
2
Photo of the PlayStation 4 Battlefield V
Best Deals: PlayStation 4 Battlefield V
Country flagToday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99 USD
$22.47 USD$15.74 USD
Buy
$39.99 CAD
$41.26 CAD$43.07 CAD
Buy
£33.09
£15.02£34.66
Buy
$19.99 USD
$22.47 USD$15.74 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/22/2025 at 2:00 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles