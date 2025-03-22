Battlefield 6 gameplay leaks: new map, vehicles, rolling mechanics, gunplay

The latest playtest for Battlefield 6 has been leaked showcasing a new map, vehicles such as tanks, the ability to roll and close-quarters combat.

TL;DR: The latest Battlefield 6 playtest leak reveals a new map, tanks, rolling mechanics, and close-quarters combat. The latest Battlefield 6 playtest leak reveals a new map, tanks, rolling mechanics, and close-quarters combat.

The upcoming Battlefield game is being built based on community feedback, and it seems to be shaping up quite nicely, with small bits of player feedback being posted online. However, by having the community playtest super early versions of the game, some players will always decide to leak footage of their experience onto social platforms despite agreeing not to do so.

In the latest playtest of Battlefield 6, some players have leaked footage of a new map called Battery, which is described as being an urban map that's small in size, features plenty of smoke, war-torn atmosphere, and destructible environments. The user writes there are no tanks on this map, just Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV), and the ability for players to inspect weapons they pick up. As for the footage, a leaked video shows a player jumping down from a wall and rolling to seemingly prevent any fall damage.

Additional leaked gameplay shows players operating an IVF and engaging in close-quarters gunplay with enemy combatants. The videos do show many textures flickering and some unfinished animations, but it should be noted that this is an extremely early version of the game. The whole point of these playtests is to get the public to stress test the game to see what aspects need improvement. This is by no means what the finished product will look like.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES