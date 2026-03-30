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AIO mod sees GeForce RTX 3080 VRAM temperature drop from 100 degrees to 50

Australian modder and OC enthusiast TrashBench has modded a GeForce RTX 3080 with a workstation-grade CPU AIO cooler and the results are impressive.

AIO mod sees GeForce RTX 3080 VRAM temperature drop from 100 degrees to 50
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TL;DR: A modder used an Arctic Liquid Freezer WS360 AIO cooler on a GeForce RTX 3080, significantly reducing GPU temperatures by up to 26 degrees and VRAM temperatures by 54 degrees Celsius. This liquid cooling mod enables safer overclocking and improved performance on the heat-prone RTX 3080.

The GeForce RTX 30 Series is widely considered one of NVIDIA's best in the RTX era, delivering notable performance improvements over previous generations and introducing the game-changing DLSS 2.0 technology. However, if there was one flaw or recurring complaint with the GeForce RTX 30 Series, it was that the VRAM and GDDR6X memory ran very hot, with temperatures on high-end models like the GeForce RTX 3080 reaching as high as 100 degrees Celsius.

AIO mod sees GeForce RTX 3080 VRAM temperature drop from 100 degrees to 50 5
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In YouTube modder and hardware enthusiast TrashBench's latest video, he attempts to solve this problem by taking an Arctic Liquid Freezer WS360-4710 workstation-grade AIO cooler and connecting that to the GPU and memory on a GeForce RTX 3080. The fact that it's a workstation-grade cooler is important because it includes a larger cold plate.

Securing and mounting the Arctic Liquid Freezer WS360 AIO cooler on a GeForce RTX 3080 required a lot of trial and error and a few iterations. However, with its all-black design, the result is pretty impressive, to the point where it resembles a custom-built AIO solution for the GeForce RTX 3080. What followed next was even more impressive, with GPU temperatures dropping substantially and VRAM or memory temperatures dropping by a massive 54 degrees Celsius.

AIO mod sees GeForce RTX 3080 VRAM temperature drop from 100 degrees to 50 3
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With the GeForce RTX 3080 GPU core temperature dropping by up to 26 degrees during intensive benchmarks like 3DMark TimeSpy and Cyberpunk 2077, and the GPU hot spot temperature dropping by up to 39 degrees, it's a definite showcase for the difference liquid cooling makes on a GPU that is known for "running hot." Of course, it's the VRAM temperature effectively halving from 100 to 50 degrees that is the most impressive result here. With that, this modded GeForce RTX 3080 can be easily overclocked to run 10+ percent faster across most gaming workloads.

Photo of the ARCTIC Liquid Freezer WS360-SP6 Workstation AIO Liquid Cooler
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News Sources:youtu.be and tomshardware.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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