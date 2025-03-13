Nintendo Switch 2 units have reportedly landed in the US, nearly 500,000

Nintendo Switch 2 units have reportedly been shipped to the US, with the shipping manifesto revealing the charging grip isn't included in the box.

Nintendo has reportedly already made nearly half a million Nintendo Switch 2 units, and they have already been shipped to the US.

According to reports from Universo Nintendo, which cites recent statements from LiC on the Famiboards forums, which has been tracking shipments of cartons and instruction manuals, Nintendo has already completed 383,000 Nintendo Switch 2 units. These units have reportedly already been shipped to the US between January 17 and January 22, meaning they have likely already arrived on US soil. LiC goes on to claim these boxes were all tagged with US/Canada region code and were also accompanied by 41,598 units of the charging grip.

LiC states a Vietnamese manufacturer called HVBG that, was contracted by Nintendo, shipped these units, and the Switch 2's charging grip product code is BEE-A-ESSKA, which is similar to the Switch 1's charging grip's product code HAC-A-ESSKA. The info doesn't stop there as LiC states HVBG has already received 1.7 million units of the one-per-system parts, such as the System-on-Chip (SoC) and screen as of December last year, with 100% of those soon-to-be-completed systems expected to arrive in the US after completion.

Lastly, LiC says the shipping manifesto confirms at least one thing: the console set isn't a bundle. This means the charging grip won't be included in the box with the Nintendo Switch 2. It will likely be separate, as it was with the original Switch.

Nintendo is scheduled to officially give a deep dive on the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, until then take any information about the upcoming console with a healthy amount of skepticism.