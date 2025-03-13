All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 units have reportedly landed in the US, nearly 500,000

Nintendo Switch 2 units have reportedly been shipped to the US, with the shipping manifesto revealing the charging grip isn't included in the box.

Nintendo Switch 2 units have reportedly landed in the US, nearly 500,000
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo has reportedly produced and shipped nearly 383,000 Nintendo Switch 2 units to the US, with shipments including 41,598 charging grips. Manufactured by HVBG, these charging grips are not bundled with the console. Nintendo plans to officially reveal more details about the Switch 2 on April 2.

Nintendo has reportedly already made nearly half a million Nintendo Switch 2 units, and they have already been shipped to the US.

Nintendo Switch 2 units have reportedly landed in the US, nearly 500,000 65651165
2

According to reports from Universo Nintendo, which cites recent statements from LiC on the Famiboards forums, which has been tracking shipments of cartons and instruction manuals, Nintendo has already completed 383,000 Nintendo Switch 2 units. These units have reportedly already been shipped to the US between January 17 and January 22, meaning they have likely already arrived on US soil. LiC goes on to claim these boxes were all tagged with US/Canada region code and were also accompanied by 41,598 units of the charging grip.

LiC states a Vietnamese manufacturer called HVBG that, was contracted by Nintendo, shipped these units, and the Switch 2's charging grip product code is BEE-A-ESSKA, which is similar to the Switch 1's charging grip's product code HAC-A-ESSKA. The info doesn't stop there as LiC states HVBG has already received 1.7 million units of the one-per-system parts, such as the System-on-Chip (SoC) and screen as of December last year, with 100% of those soon-to-be-completed systems expected to arrive in the US after completion.

Lastly, LiC says the shipping manifesto confirms at least one thing: the console set isn't a bundle. This means the charging grip won't be included in the box with the Nintendo Switch 2. It will likely be separate, as it was with the original Switch.

Nintendo is scheduled to officially give a deep dive on the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, until then take any information about the upcoming console with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch - Gaming Console
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch - Gaming Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$298.62 USD
- $298.99 USD
Buy
$429.99 CAD
- $429.99 CAD
Buy
$298.62 USD
- $298.99 USD
Buy
$298.62 USD
- $298.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2025 at 10:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gonintendo.com, universonintendo.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles