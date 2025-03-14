All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel's new Arizona fab testing 18A (1.8nm-class) wafers, major milestone for Made in America

Intel has run its initial lots of 18A wafers at its Arizona fab, with Fab 52 and Fab 62 pumping out Intel 18A wafers, ahead of schedule.

Intel's new Arizona fab testing 18A (1.8nm-class) wafers, major milestone for Made in America
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Intel announced Lip-Bu Tan as CEO and achieved a milestone by testing its 18A process node wafers at its Arizona fab, marking a significant step for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. Despite previous concerns about low yield rates and delays, this development could signal a positive turnaround for Intel's production capabilities.

Intel just announced its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, which was a big deal for the company... but another (more silent) milestone was reached: its new 18A process node wafers being tested at its Arizona fab in a major milestone for Made in America semiconductors.

In a hidden post on LinkedIn but shared on X, we see Pankaj Marria, an engineering manager at Intel, saying: "Exciting milestone for Intel 18A! Proud to be part of the Eagle Team, leading the way in bringing Intel 18A technology to life! Our team was at the forefront of running the initial lots rights here in Arizona, marking a key step in advancing cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing".

He continued: "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of everyone involved. The Eagle has landed, and this is just the beginning! Developed and Made in America the world's smallest node".

Why is this important? Until now, Intel processed wafers on its 18A production technology at its semiconductor fab site near Hillsboro, Oregon, where its new manufacturing processes are developed. Intel is capable of volume-producing chips at Oregon, but the company is porting its new fabrication process to its new semiconductor site in Arizona is a huge milestone for the company, and a big deal for President Trump and his Made in America initiative.

There have been many rumors that Intel was running into trouble with its new 18A process node, with reports from just weeks ago that 18A had "disappointing" yield rates of just 20% to 30% and that mass production was now "impossible". Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPUs will be made on Intel 18A, but recent rumors suggested they were getting delayed.

Hopefully, this news that its Arizona semiconductor fab site is testing 18A wafers means that the new process node (a 1.8nm-class node) is gearing up, because this could well and truly (and hopefully) be the big turn around for Intel that it desperately needs.

Photo of the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
Best Deals: Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$362.99 USD
- -
Buy
$362.99 USD
- -
Buy
$499 CAD
- -
Buy
$499 CAD
$499 CAD $559 CAD
Buy
£343.50
- -
Buy
$362.99 USD
- -
Buy
$629 AUD
$639 AUD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2025 at 11:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles