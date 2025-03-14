Intel's new Arizona fab testing 18A (1.8nm-class) wafers, major milestone for Made in America

Intel has run its initial lots of 18A wafers at its Arizona fab, with Fab 52 and Fab 62 pumping out Intel 18A wafers, ahead of schedule.

TL;DR: Intel announced Lip-Bu Tan as CEO and achieved a milestone by testing its 18A process node wafers at its Arizona fab, marking a significant step for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. Despite previous concerns about low yield rates and delays, this development could signal a positive turnaround for Intel's production capabilities. Intel announced Lip-Bu Tan as CEO and achieved a milestone by testing its 18A process node wafers at its Arizona fab, marking a significant step for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. Despite previous concerns about low yield rates and delays, this development could signal a positive turnaround for Intel's production capabilities.

Intel just announced its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, which was a big deal for the company... but another (more silent) milestone was reached: its new 18A process node wafers being tested at its Arizona fab in a major milestone for Made in America semiconductors.

In a hidden post on LinkedIn but shared on X, we see Pankaj Marria, an engineering manager at Intel, saying: "Exciting milestone for Intel 18A! Proud to be part of the Eagle Team, leading the way in bringing Intel 18A technology to life! Our team was at the forefront of running the initial lots rights here in Arizona, marking a key step in advancing cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing".

He continued: "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of everyone involved. The Eagle has landed, and this is just the beginning! Developed and Made in America the world's smallest node".

Why is this important? Until now, Intel processed wafers on its 18A production technology at its semiconductor fab site near Hillsboro, Oregon, where its new manufacturing processes are developed. Intel is capable of volume-producing chips at Oregon, but the company is porting its new fabrication process to its new semiconductor site in Arizona is a huge milestone for the company, and a big deal for President Trump and his Made in America initiative.

There have been many rumors that Intel was running into trouble with its new 18A process node, with reports from just weeks ago that 18A had "disappointing" yield rates of just 20% to 30% and that mass production was now "impossible". Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPUs will be made on Intel 18A, but recent rumors suggested they were getting delayed.

Hopefully, this news that its Arizona semiconductor fab site is testing 18A wafers means that the new process node (a 1.8nm-class node) is gearing up, because this could well and truly (and hopefully) be the big turn around for Intel that it desperately needs.