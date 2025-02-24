All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel 18A process has 'disappointing' yield rates of 20-30% with mass production now impossible

Intel's new 18A process node is experiencing major issues with yields of just 20-30% and could see mass production delayed, not hitting 1H 2025 target.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel's 18A process node, announced as ready, faces potential delays due to low yields of 20-30% and organizational challenges.

Intel recently announced that its 18A process node was "finally ready" and that chips made on the new node would tape-out in 2H 2025... but fresh rumors say there are major issues and that delays are coming.

In a new post on X, industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo said that the first Panther Lake engineering samples (ES) made on Intel Foundry's new 18A process node are being tested by major PC ODM/ESM makers, and that in an early 2025 industry survey from Kuo, Intel 18A yields are below 20-30%.

Kuo noted that the Intel 18A process node yields sitting at 20-30% "doesn't bode well for Intel's goal of hitting mass production" in 2H 2025, and that on top of the technology challenges, Intel Foundry Services (IFS) faces a "big obstacle" in winning outside orders due to its organizational setup, supply chain management, and culture"and that's where TSMC"totally stands out".

Kuo said: "The first Panther Lake engineering samples, made with Intel/IFS's 18A, are currently being tested by major PC ODM/EMS makers. My early 2025 industry survey showed 18A yields below 20-30%, so there's still a lot of room to step up-which doesn't bode well for Intel's goal of hitting mass production in 2H25. On top of the tech challenges, IFS faces a big obstacle in winning outside orders due to its org setup, supply chain mgt, and culture. That's where TSMC totally stands out".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

