Intel 18A process has 'disappointing' yield rates of 20-30% with mass production now impossible

Intel's new 18A process node is experiencing major issues with yields of just 20-30% and could see mass production delayed, not hitting 1H 2025 target.

TL;DR: Intel's 18A process node, announced as ready, faces potential delays due to low yields of 20-30% and organizational challenges. Intel's 18A process node, announced as ready, faces potential delays due to low yields of 20-30% and organizational challenges.

Intel recently announced that its 18A process node was "finally ready" and that chips made on the new node would tape-out in 2H 2025... but fresh rumors say there are major issues and that delays are coming.

In a new post on X, industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo said that the first Panther Lake engineering samples (ES) made on Intel Foundry's new 18A process node are being tested by major PC ODM/ESM makers, and that in an early 2025 industry survey from Kuo, Intel 18A yields are below 20-30%.

Kuo noted that the Intel 18A process node yields sitting at 20-30% "doesn't bode well for Intel's goal of hitting mass production" in 2H 2025, and that on top of the technology challenges, Intel Foundry Services (IFS) faces a "big obstacle" in winning outside orders due to its organizational setup, supply chain management, and culture"and that's where TSMC"totally stands out".

Kuo said: "The first Panther Lake engineering samples, made with Intel/IFS's 18A, are currently being tested by major PC ODM/EMS makers. My early 2025 industry survey showed 18A yields below 20-30%, so there's still a lot of room to step up-which doesn't bode well for Intel's goal of hitting mass production in 2H25. On top of the tech challenges, IFS faces a big obstacle in winning outside orders due to its org setup, supply chain mgt, and culture. That's where TSMC totally stands out".