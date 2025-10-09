Intel's new Fab 52 is fully operational, capable of making advanced 18A chips on American soil

Intel is the first in the world to make the most advanced chips on US soil, with its new Fab 52 fully operational for cutting-edge 18A process node chips.

TL;DR: Intel's new Fab 52 in Chandler, Arizona, produces the most advanced US-made logic chips using the cutting-edge 18A process node, featuring RibbonFET and PowerVia innovations. This facility is part of Intel's $100 billion investment to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing and support AI-era technology leadership.

Intel's new Fab 52 semiconductor facility at its Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona, produces the most advanced logic chips on American soil, and is part of the $100 billion that Intel is investing to expand its domestic semiconductor operations.

The company has advanced R&D and production in Oregon, joined by high-volume fabrication in Arizona, as well as packaging operations in New Mexico, providing Intel a unique position to support key national priorities and provide strategic capacity for Intel Foundry customers.

The company says that its Fab 52 facility builds on Intel's vast 56 years of US-based R&D and manufacturing advancement, and marks a major milestone as the company builds a trusted leading-edge US foundry for the AI era.

Intel's new 18A process node is the first 2nm-class node developed and manufactured in the United States, delivering up to 15% more performance-per-watt, and 30% improved chip density compared to the Intel 35 process node. Intel 18A was developed, qualified for manufacturing, and began early production at its Oregon facility, and is now ramping up towards high-volume production in Arizona.

Key innovations on Intel 18A include:

RibbonFET : Intel's first new transistor architecture in over a decade, enabling greater scaling and more efficient switching for improved performance and energy efficiency.

: Intel's first new transistor architecture in over a decade, enabling greater scaling and more efficient switching for improved performance and energy efficiency. PowerVia: A groundbreaking backside power delivery system, enhancing power flow and signal delivery.

Intel explains: "Fab 52 is Intel's fifth high-volume fab at its Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. This facility produces the most advanced logic chips in the United States and is part of the $100 billion Intel is investing to expand its domestic operations".

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said: "We are entering an exciting new era of computing, made possible by great leaps forward in semiconductor technology that will shape the future for decades to come. Our next-gen compute platforms, combined with our leading-edge process technology, manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities, are catalysts for innovation across our business as we build a new Intel. The United States has always been home to Intel's most advanced R&D, product design and manufacturing - and we are proud to build on this legacy as we expand our domestic operations and bring new innovations to the market".