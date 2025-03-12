Huawei goes all-in with its first AI laptop built entirely in-house

An industry analyst has revealed that Huawei plans to release its first AI laptop, built entirely from in-house components, in April.

According to information provided by @tphuang, Huawei will be releasing its first in-house AI laptop in April, made entirely from in-house components, and equipped with a Kunpeng-920 processor.

A distinguishing feature of this release is that it is built entirely from products from within Huawei's own supply chain - serving to mitigate supply chain issues, and open up market opportunities. Based on what's currently known, the Kunpeng-920 CPU, based on ARMv8 architecture, is a server-grade processor that scales up to 64 cores, though lower-core variants (4, 8, and 16-core) are also available for consumer devices.

The shift to in-house will be an interesting test for Huawei - by cutting reliance on foreign suppliers, the company may further insulate themselves from the on-going sanctions and supply chain disruptions. Having control over both hardware and software also allows for tighter integration, better optimisation and security oversight.

Credit: Huawei

Huawei themselves have announced that the laptop will arrive alongside the 'Qingyun' lineup - an enterprise range centred around notebooks, desktops, TVs and more. DeepSeek integration is also front and centre for the device, offering AI functionality similar to Microsoft's Copilot. However, given the current geopolitical constraints, these AI capabilities will only be available to domestic users. The device will also feature the PC-specific version of HarmonyOS - Huawei's proprietary operating system.

According toWCCFtech, users are eagerly awaiting the device's arrival, and anticipation around the release is quite high. The current launch date is slated for April, however, there is no official confirmation at this time.