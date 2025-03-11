All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Blizzard announces that BlizzCon is set to return in 2026

Blizzard Entertainment is bringing back its in-person BlizzCon community event in 2026, and it's aiming to make it 'an unforgettable experience.'

TL;DR: Blizzard is reviving its in-person event, BlizzCon, at the Anaheim Convention Center on September 12-13, 2026. The event will feature traditional elements like the Opening Ceremony, announcements, and panels, aiming to enhance the experience. BlizzCon 2026 will celebrate community connections and gaming bonds, with tickets expected to sell quickly.

Blizzard is bringing back its in-person community event BlizzCon, and it's set to return to the Anaheim Convention Center on the weekend of September 12 to 13 in 2026.

"BlizzCon has been a cornerstone of Blizzard's history since 2005, allowing us to connect with our community and our players directly," Blizzard writes. "For 2026, alongside BlizzCon staples like Opening Ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, friendly competition, hands-on gameplay, and more, we aim to meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration and create an unforgettable experience."

BlizzCon has been missing in action for a couple of years. The most recent celebration took place in 2023, when the studio unveiled the first expansion for Diablo IV alongside new expansions for World of Warcraft and more heroes joining the Overwatch line-up. As a Microsoft-owned studio, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also took the stage during the keynote marking a new era for the studio.

With the first in-person BlizzCon event in 2005, the new date will miss the official 20th anniversary of BlizzCon. However, Blizzard says that BlizzCon 2026 will be built "just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure."

To celebrate the return of BlizzCon, the studio has released an announcement trailer for the 2026 event, alongside updating the official BlizzCon site, where you can sign up to receive more details as the show comes together while also being "the first to know when tickets go on sale." With iconic franchises like Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and more, BlizzCon tickets traditionally sell out pretty fast so if you're keen, be sure to keep tabs on BlizzCon 2026.

NEWS SOURCES:news.blizzard.com, blizzcon.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

