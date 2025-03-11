New ASUS monitors aren't just eye-friendly, but also lung-friendly with built-in air purifiers

ASUS claims its new VU Air Ionizer range of monitors can remove up to 90% of airborne dust to improve air quality, with no changing of filters required.

ASUS has introduced a new range of monitors featuring an integrated air purification system, claiming to filter up to 90% of airborne dust within three hours. The VU Air Ionizer series includes models with Full HD resolutions and a flagship that's a curved 3440 x 1440 panel. These office monitors have IPS screens, 100Hz refresh rates, and 1ms response times.

ASUS has produced some office new monitors with a clever and innovative trick up their sleeves - or perhaps a gimmick, depending on how you look at this development - namely an integrated air purification system.

The air purifying system is around the back of the monitor, tucked out of sight (Image credit: ASUS)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Yes, we're betting you didn't see that one coming (we certainly didn't), and the claim from ASUS is that the VU Air Ionizer range of monitors is capable of filtering "up to 90% of airborne dust within three hours."

The air ionizer hardware is built into the rear of the monitor, on top of the protruding section of the back panel that houses the ports.

ASUS tells us:

"The ionizer has an effective coverage area of 1m3, purifying air throughout a workspace for comfortable productivity. With no filters required, ASUS VU Air Ionizer series monitors seamlessly combine air purification and cutting-edge display technologies in one streamlined design."

The first two Air Ionizer models are the VU249HFI-W and VU279HFI-W monitors which are 23.8-inch and 27-inch displays respectively.

Both are IPS screens with a Full HD resolution and 100Hz refresh rate, with a 1ms response time.

ASUS is also producing the VU34WCIP-W, the flagship for the range which offers a 34-inch 1500R curved panel and the same specs for the refresh rate and response time. The resolution on this model is 3440 x 1440 pixels.

All of the monitors are eye-friendly, as well as lung-friendly, as they're certified as low blue light and flicker-free screens.

We don't yet have pricing or a release date for these products, but we'd expect to hear more soon enough.