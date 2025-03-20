All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Assassin's Creed ShadowsRadeon RX 9070 XTSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang 'got lucky' with AI

Former Intel boss Pat Gelsinger attended NVIDIA GTC and during an appearance on live panel said that Jensen Huang 'got lucky' with AI.

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang 'got lucky' with AI
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger attended NVIDIA's GTC 2025, praising NVIDIA's AI success under Jensen Huang. He reflected on Intel's past missteps, like the failed Larrabee project, and noted the high costs of AI hardware. Intel plans to launch its Jaguar Shores AI GPU in 2026 to compete with NVIDIA and AMD.

The former boss of Intel attended NVIDIA's AI-focused GTC 2025 conference in San Francisco, California. In a 'Live at NVIDIA GTC' video appearance, ex-Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger shared some words about NVIDIA's meteoric rise in recent years, thanks to the current AI boom. Aimed at NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Geslinger says, "he got lucky with AI" - and it's not a dig.

The fortunes or fall of Intel under Pat Gelsinger's stewardship have been widely reported. In 2025, the once-dominant force in consumer and enterprise processor hardware is now playing catch-up to companies like NVIDIA and AMD. Regarding NVIDIA being the leader in AI, Pat Gelsinger also talked about Intel's failed Larrabee project, which attempted to bring GPU-like acceleration for things like AI to a traditional x86 CPU.

"The CPU was the king of the hill, and I applaud Jensen for his tenacity of just saying, 'No, I am not trying to build one of those'; I am trying to deliver against the workload starting in graphics," said Gelsinger.

"You know, it became this broader view," Geslinger added. "And then he got lucky with AI, and one time I was debating with him, he said, 'No, I got really lucky with AI workload because it just demanded that type of architecture.'"

"I had a project that was well known in the industry called Larrabee and which was trying to bridge the programmability of the CPU with a throughput-oriented architecture, and I think had Intel stayed on that path, you know, the future could have been different," Gelsinger opined during his appearance on the webcast. "I give Jensen a lot of credit; he just stayed true to that vision."

In the broadcast, Pat Geslinger also discussed the rising costs of AI hardware, stating that it is "way too expensive"- 10,000 times more than it needs to be for AI and large-scale inferencing to reach its full potential. As for Intel, the next-generation Jaguar Shores project in its AI GPU division will arrive sometime in 2026, competing against next-gen offerings from both NVIDIA and AMD.

Photo of the NVIDIA Tesla A100 Graphics Card
Best Deals: NVIDIA Tesla A100 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$7899.99 USD
- $8199.99 USD
Buy
$11699 CAD
- $11699 CAD
Buy
£12213.33
- £7679
Buy
$7899.99 USD
- $8199.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/20/2025 at 12:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, youtu.be

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles