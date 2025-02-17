All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

Meta invents device that replaces a keyboard for typing with thoughts

Meta has created a new platform capable of producing text with thoughts by learning the typing techniques of an individual through on-invasive brain scans.

Meta invents device that replaces a keyboard for typing with thoughts
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Meta has developed a non-invasive brain-typing system using a magnetoencephalography scanner and deep learning AI to convert brain signals into text.

Meta has invented a device that is capable of replacing a keyboard for typing with a user instead thinking of the text they want to produce.

Two studies published by Meta last week detail researchers creating a new state-of-the-art brain scanner and combining it with a deep learning AI model that's designed to interpret brain signals and convert them into text. Here's how it works. The new platform consists of a magnetoencephalography scanner, which is a neuroimaging technique designed to measure and record the magnetic activity produced by the electric currents generated by brain signals.

The activity recorded by the machine is then combined with the deep learning AI model that interprets the signals into the keys pressed by an individual. The AI model eventually reached a level of accuracy that entire sentences could be reconstructed. Researchers said the system was capable of correctly predicting the keys typed by a "skilled" typist 80% of the time. Meta says the new system is the most accurate brain-typing system that doesn't involve an invasive procedure such as a brain-computer-interface (BCI), which involves surgery and connecting a device to the brain.

However, Meta's new platform has quite notable limitations, such as the brain scanner costing $2 million, weighing more than a ton, the user being tested being required to keep their head perfectly still for accurate readings, and the room the scanner is placed in to have special dampening walls to block out Earth's magnetic field as it would contaminate the test results with rogue magnetic readings.

All of the aforementioned factors lead to the assumption that this technology isn't likely to be released commercially. However, it's application may unlock new levels of artificial intelligence.

"Trying to understand the precise architecture or principles of the human brain could be a way to inform the development of machine intelligence," Jean-Rémi King, leader of Meta's Brain & AI team, told Tech Review. "That's the path."

"Language has become a foundation of AI," King told MIT. "So the computational principles that allow the brain, or any system, to acquire such ability is the key motivation behind this work."

Photo of the God of War Ragnar&#220;k Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
Best Deals: God of War RagnarÜk Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$59.61 USD
$59.61 USD $59.95 USD
Buy
$49.99 USD
- -
Buy
$99.97 CAD
$99.97 CAD $99.97 CAD
Buy
£61.55
£60.83 £62.34
Buy
$59.61 USD
$59.61 USD $59.95 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2025 at 9:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:technologyreview.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles