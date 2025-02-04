All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

Microsoft caught scrubbing official guide for installing Windows 11 on ineligible PCs

Microsoft has been caught scrubbing its own documentation outlining a process users could take to install Windows 11 on an unsupported machine.

Microsoft caught scrubbing official guide for installing Windows 11 on ineligible PCs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft removed guidance on installing Windows 11 on unsupported PCs, which previously allowed users to bypass requirements like TPM 2.0 via a Registry Key tweak.

Microsoft has been caught red-handed scrubbing its official guidance on installing Windows 11 on a PC that doesn't meet the operating system's official requirements.

Old guidance (left) versus updated guidance (right)
3

Old guidance (left) versus updated guidance (right)

Ahead of Windows 10 support ending in October this year, Microsoft rolled out some guidance on how Windows 10 users can still upgrade to Windows 11, even if their system doesn't meet the operating system requirements. For those wondering, this guidance was for systems that don't have TMP 2.0, a hardware-level requirement for Windows 11, and the guidance was a workaround users could implement so they weren't left behind on an old operating system that will become exponentially more vulnerable to security exploits. However, that guidance has now been scrubbed from Microsoft's website.

The now-removed guidance informed users how they could tweak a Registry Key, which bypasses the Windows 11 requirements and enables the operating system to be installed on the officially unsupported PC. Notably, the tweak to the Registry did come with a warning of potential system instability with the additional risk of critical errors that may result in a complete system reinstallation. However, some users would prefer running these risks than going out and getting new hardware.

Now-deleted Windows 11 workaround instructions for unsupported PCs (Internet Archive Wayback Machine)
3

Now-deleted Windows 11 workaround instructions for unsupported PCs (Internet Archive Wayback Machine)

The instructions on how to tweak the Registry have now been removed by Microsoft, which can be seen in the above side-by-side image of the new webpage and old webpage. Microsoft's new guidance can be found here.

Photo of the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop
Best Deals: Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$856.51 USD
$799.99 USD -
Buy
$1175.99 USD
$1177.99 USD -
Buy
$1349.99 CAD
$1449.99 CAD -
Buy
$856.51 USD
$799.99 USD -
Buy
$856.51 USD
$799.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2025 at 9:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techradar.com, web.archive.org, support.microsoft.com, gizmochina.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles