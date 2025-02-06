All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

ASRock to move its GPU manufacturing to other countries in response to Trump's tariffs

ASRock is responding to the new 10% tariffs imposed by President Trump on its GPUs and motherboards by moving its manufacturing to other parts of Asia.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The White House's 10% tariff on Chinese imports is prompting tech companies like ASRock to alter their business models. ASRock plans to move GPU and motherboard manufacturing from China to Vietnam and Taiwan to avoid tariffs. This transition may lead to temporary cost absorption or price increases.

With the White House imposing a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports into the U.S., some tech companies, like ASRock, are not only considering their alternatives but actively planning to change their business models. In response to PCMag, the acclaimed PC components maker is planning to move the manufacturing of its GPU and motherboard products to other countries.

The new ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi GPU.
2

The new ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi GPU.

ASRock is known for creating high-quality AMD Radeon and Intel Arc graphics cards in the GPU space. Recently, we reviewed the ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend GPU and were impressed by its gaming and thermal performance, not to mention its RGB-lit all-white physical design.

At CES 2025, we got to preview and go hands-on with the company's new flagship ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi GPU that, according to the latest RDNA 4 rumors, is set to launch on March 6, 2025. By moving its GPU manufacturing out of China, ASRock can avoid the new 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

According to President Trump, the new tariffs were put in place to persuade or pressure companies to move the manufacturing of their products to the U.S. ASRock has confirmed that it plans to move its GPU manufacturing out of China; however, it is looking to work with manufacturers in Vietnam and Taiwan - not the U.S. Pretty much all gaming GPUs are manufactured in Asia, with no U.S.-based alternative, so even with the tariffs it's not expected that companies will move GPU manufacturing to America.

In its response to PCMag, ASRock added that it would need "some time to transfer the manufacturing to other countries" and that during the transition period, it may "absorb some of the cost" or increase prices to reflect the increased cost of bringing its hardware to the U.S. PCMag has also reached out to GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASUS for their response to the new tariffs; however, at the time of posting this story, they haven't responded.

NEWS SOURCE:uk.pcmag.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

