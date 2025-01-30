MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC Review - Overclocked and Ready for 4K Gaming

TweakTown's Rating: 91% The Bottom Line MSI's flagship SUPRIM SOC design brings improved performance over the GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition, but it's still not a massive leap over the RTX 4080. That said, it's still a 4K gaming powerhouse that benefits from the arrival of DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation. Pros 4K 120 FPS performance

MSI's SUPRIM runs cool and quiet

It is faster than NVIDIA's Founders model

DLSS 4 is a game-changer for image fidelity and performance

Multi Frame Generation is impressive when paired with the right game Cons Only 22% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 for 4K gaming

MSI's flagship RTX 5080 carries a higher price tag than the $999 MSRP Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Check Newegg for prices Check Amazon for prices Check Newegg for prices Check Amazon for prices Check Amazon for prices Check PC Case Gear for prices

Introduction

When it comes to generational performance leaps, the GeForce RTX 5080 is the first 80-class GeForce RTX GPU that hasn't surpassed the previous-gen flagship. This means that the GeForce RTX 5080 is not as powerful as the GeForce RTX 4090, which is disappointing and a little underwhelming. Even though NVIDIA confirmed this at CES, we still wanted to see more from the RTX 5080 when we benchmarked the Founders Edition model. Thankfully, MSI has given us a little more with its flagship MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC.

A quick look at the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC

Popular Popular Now: AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT performance leaks: less than 10% slower than RTX 5080 in 4K gaming

In SUPRIM SOC form tested across 14 different games, which features a generous out-of-the-box overclock, the GeForce 5080 is 22% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080, 17% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER refresh, and 14% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090.

When you look purely at 4K DLSS Super Resolution performance using the 'Quality' preset and the new DLSS 4 Transformer model in select titles, which is a game changer for both image quality and performance, the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC is on average, only 10% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, and only 25% slower than the $2000 GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition. It also uses 40% less power than the GeForce RTX 5090, so it's an excellent showcase for RTX Blackwell's efficiency when it isn't drawing over 500W.

As we mentioned in our review of the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition, the GeForce RTX 5080 offers the best value for enthusiasts looking for a 4 K gaming GPU that can play cutting-edge titles with Full Ray Tracing. It is also an excellent choice for those with a GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3090 looking to upgrade.

59 59

VIEW GALLERY - 59 IMAGES

With an MSRP that is half of the GeForce RTX 5090, it's a far more viable option for PC gamers, creators, and AI enthusiasts looking for something with enough power to last them several years. Likewise, MSI's new GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC flagship is over $1,000 USD cheaper than the RTX 5090 SUPRIM OC we reviewed. And it's an absolute beast, with excellent build quality and incredible thermal performance. It's also one of the largest GPUs we've ever encountered, so you'll need a decent-sized case to fit it in. In fact, the size and complexity of the cooler might be overkill, as we saw temperatures sit comfortably in the 45-50-degree range in certain gaming workloads.

Of course, this talk about pricing and performance gains doesn't tell you the whole story. RTX Blackwell and the arrival of the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC marks a notable shift in how we perceive (and review) a GPU because AI-enhanced gaming is not only everywhere, but it's better than ever - and moving beyond upscaling and Frame Generation. DLSS 4, which includes new features that will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs, is a genuine leap forward for PC gaming. And, although we've only been able to test a small part of RTX Neural Rendering with the impressive RTX Mega Geometry in Alan Wake 2 - there's no doubt it will be a game changer soon.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, recently said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

59 59

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could soon come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

However, with the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine - the result is frame rates of up to 4K 240 FPS and higher without stuttering issues. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

59 59

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the parameters and four times the compute requirement. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is being integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a path or game update. DLSS 4 is built to be backward compatible, with 75 games and apps supported.

It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist become more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 supports up to three encoders and two decoders to deliver a 50% gen-over-gen improvement in speed compared to the GeForce RTX 4090. The GeForce RTX 5080 adds a second decoder compared to the GeForce RTX 4080. The RTX Blackwell is a game changer for creators and editors, especially with the new low-voltage and cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves memory bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the flagship GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090, compared to the previous Ada generation.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 21760 16384 10752 9728 Tensor Cores (AI) 680 (5th Gen) 512 (4th Gen) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 3352 1321 1801 780 Ray Tracing Cores 170 (4th Gen) 128 (3rd Gen) 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2407 MHz 2520 MHz 2617 MHz 2505 MHz Memory 32GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 512 Bit 384 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec 1008 GB/sec 960 GB/sec 716.8 GB/sec TGP 575W 450W 360W 320W

Swipe / scroll right to see more ->

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, outside of the move to faster and more cutting-edge GDDR7 memory, the GeForce RTX 5080's specs look almost identical. Regarding numbers, you're looking at 11% more CUDA, Tensor, and RT Cores, with the RTX 5080 built on a similar custom TSMC 4N process. Typically, a brand-new GPU generation arrives with chips using more cutting-edge process nodes, which plays a significant role in determining gen-on-gen gains. A smaller node means more hardware and the ability to improve the overall architecture and facilitate optimization. The GeForce RTX 20 Series was built on a 12nm process, and the GeForce RTX 30 Series was built on an 8nm process, while the GeForce RTX 40 and 50 Series both use a 4nm process.

Like many, we were expecting the GeForce RTX 50 Series to use TSMC's 3nm process, which would have led to a more notable generational uplift - but it would have increased the cost, too. We haven't seen the end-of-process improvements for gaming GPUs, but we're getting close. The smaller you go now, the price increases dramatically. This is why NVIDIA's most substantial architectural improvements and changes for RTX Blackwell are focused on overall AI performance and ray tracing. DLSS 4's move to a more complex and computationally intensive 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution proves that performance is now a combination of raw power, AI capabilities, and innovative software.

59 59

With Native FP4 support, the GeForce RTX 5080's AI performance is now that of the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4080. RTX Neural Rendering is not exclusive to RTX Blackwell; the new architecture will allow a long list of AI-enhanced features to run simultaneously. And a lot of it is groundbreaking. RTX Neural Texture Compression will dramatically reduce the VRAM requirement for ray tracing. RTX Neural Radiance Cache will use AI to turn a single ray being traced into an infinite number of rays bouncing around a scene. RTX Mega Geometry allows for a 100X increase in triangles or polygons in a scene. The list goes on.

But that's the near future. Today, the GeForce RTX 5080's most notable hardware addition is its 16GB of GDDR7 memory clocked at 30 Gbps, even faster than the RTX 5090's memory. This offers 35% more memory bandwidth than the GeForce RTX 4080, which plays a role in some of the more significant performance gains we saw when testing the new MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC. Regarding OC models, the SUPRIM's +130 MHz out-of-the-box overclock sees its overall performance outshine the Founders Edition or reference design. Naturally, this premium to performance and cooling comes at a cost.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Codename GB203 Model MSI GeForce RTX 5080 16G SUPRIM SOC Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 84 CUDA Cores 10752 Tensor Cores (AI) 1801 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 171 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Speed 2745MHz or 2760 MHz (MSI Center) Memory 16GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Speed 30 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 65536 KB TGP 360W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 1 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe (3 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adaptor included) Dimensions 359 x 150 x 76 mm Weight 2614 grams

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

There's not much separating the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC from the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM SOC; the physical design is the same, with the only real difference being a slight change in the overall weight. And by slight, we mean it, with the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC's 359 x 150 x 76 mm dimensions and 2614-gram weight (around 5.76 pounds) make it one of the largest and heftiest graphics cards out there - regardless of make or model. However, the sheer size gives you a premium build with excellent cooling.

59 59

Aesthetically, we also think this is MSI's best-looking SUPRIM to date. The company leans into the SUPRIM name and logo with subtle white lighting and a brushed metal look. Although there's nothing "minimal" about a GPU this size, the angular flourishes deliver a more stylish and minimal aesthetic than some RGB-heavy flagship 3.5-slot+ designs. The new SUPRIM design from MSI sees improvements to all aspects of the build, from the company's advanced vapor covering the GPU and VRAM to the square-shaped core pipes and heatsink fins arranged in a specific way to improve airflow. You've also got MSI's new STORMFORCE fans, which are quieter than previous fans from the company and offer improved airflow.

59 59

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC's cooling is so efficient that it's essentially silent when you're not gaming, and even then, fan speeds are kept relatively low - even when using the 'Gaming' mode. Yes, like the GeForce RTX 5090 variant, there's a Dual BIOS option for 'Gaming' and 'Silent' modes, which changes how aggressive the fans are for cooling. The SUPRIM OC's 'Hyper Frozr Thermal' is ridiculously effective at cooling the GeForce RTX 5080, and part of the reason for this is that it was designed to cool a 600W overclocked GeForce RTX 5090. Is it overkill? Yes. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a faster RTX 5080, especially one that barely breaks a sweat.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing, and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

59 59

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5090, all tests are run at 4K and 1440p and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important in 2025 than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction and the new RTX Mega Geometry dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Hogwarts Legacy (RT) Cinematic open-world game set in the iconic Harry Potter universe. The halls and rooms of Hogwarts used to benchmark, with 'Ultra' quality settings, ray-tracing, DLSS, and FSR. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 4K using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test with DLSS 'Performance' and Frame Generation. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' setting and 'Full Ray Tracing.' Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person cinematic game, Marshall College walkthrough used to test with DLSS Performance and Frame Generation. Star Wars Outlaws Open-world Star Wars game with cutting-edge ray-traced visuals and DLSS 4 technologies tested, including Multi Frame Generation on Toshara.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

59 59

As mentioned in the introduction, the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC is a powerful 4K gaming GPU, and with the out-of-the-box overclock (that you can tune higher), it's also 3-5% faster than the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition. Across several games, covering competitive shooters, cinematic adventures, racing games, and ray-tracing, you're looking at a performance that is, on average, 22% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 and 17% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. This makes it 14% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090 and 32% slower than the flagship GeForce RTX 5090.

4K is the resolution where DLSS Super Resolution using the Quality preset delivers exceptional results. With DLSS 4 improving this with the new Transformer model, the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC's 4K DLSS performance offers a more realistic look at the expected performance. With its 118 FPS average, you're looking at more than enough of a baseline to take full advantage of Frame Generation or the new Multi Frame Generation.

Looking at individual game results, it's a mixed bag, which is probably why there will be a lot of variance in GeForce RTX 5080 reviews. On the low end, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is only 6% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080. DOOM Eternal and F1 24 run 11% and 12% faster on the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC than on the GeForce RTX 4080. However, the high-end Cyberpunk 2077 'RT Ultra' is 24% faster on the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC, while Dragon Age: The Veilguard is 27% faster, and Counter-Strike 2 runs 28% faster.

And if you're considering upgrading from the GeForce RTX 3080 to the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC, the 88% faster 4K gaming performance is a massive improvement. And that doesn't even factor in Frame Generation, which the GeForce RTX 30 Series doesn't support.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

59 59

Dropping the resolution to 1440p causes the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC to encounter a few bottlenecks, which also applies to the GeForce RTX 4080, 4090, and the new RTX 5090. This is why the differences between these cards shrink - the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC is only 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and only 9% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090. There are titles where having a beefier GPU makes a big difference, even at 1440p, especially those with many ray-tracing effects. The MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC isn't wasted at this resolution; however, the difference between it and the GeForce RTX 4080 is primarily felt in titles that fully use the new RTX Blackwell architecture.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

59 59

The 3DMark Steel Nomad Light synthetic benchmark focuses on modern rendering techniques seen in things like Unreal Engine 5, running in 1440p. It's the official 3DMark Time Spy replacement, and as such, it probably provides a better look at the performance we can expect to see for the GeForce RTX 5080 in the future than a more unified look at PC gaming's past, present, and future. For the 1440p Steel Nomad Light and the 4K Steel Nomad test, the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC delivers scores 19% and 26% higher than the GeForce RTX 4080, respectively. This aligns with some of the more significant gains we saw with our gaming benchmarks, which also happened to be more modern titles with more advanced visuals.

Regarding the 3DMark Port Royal synthetic ray tracing benchmark, we see a similar uplift to non-ray tracing workloads, with the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC scoring 26% higher than the GeForce RTX 4080. This is similar to what we saw when gaming; the RTX 50 Series improvements to ray tracing are in line with non-ray tracing improvements. This probably stems from the fact that RTX Neural Rendering isn't a thing yet.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and the new Multi-Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to the overall improvements to performance and latency on the Frame Generation side and the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, often delivering better-than-native image quality.

With a high enough base frame rate and the right sort of game, both Frame Generation and Multi Frame Generation deliver a massive boost to performance. Now, this performance comes with a few caveats, namely, the latency of Dragon Age running at 244 FPS with Multi Frame Generation is not the same as running the game natively with that level of performance - the overall feel, thanks to Reflex and the new RTX Blackwell 'Flip Metering' technology, is closer to 90 FPS, which is comfortable and great for a third-person action-RPG.

That said, running Dragon Age: The Veilguard at 244 FPS with Full Ray Tracing and Ultra quality settings is impossible in 2025 without Frame Generation, and the benefit you get from maxing out a 4K 240 Hz display is increased motion clarity and smoothness that is both immediate and impressive. Sure, the image isn't perfect, and if you look closely and check each frame, you'll notice artifacts and some general weirdness - but that's the trade-off. After spending a couple of weeks with the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080, it's clear that Frame Generation will be a big part of PC gaming's future. In games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Hogwarts Legacy, it's already working brilliantly.

Path Tracing Performance

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 5080. In fact, outside of the massive increase in performance, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Path Tracing isn't about delivering jaw-dropping visuals but what comes next - being fully immersed in a cinematic world that feels real. And that's not real in the sense of the visuals hitting some photoreal quality, but with accurate ray-traced lighting, shadows, reflections, and more, each environment, room, landscape, character, and object feels like it's part of a seamless and cohesive digital world. Path Tracing is also the realm of DLSS, Frame Generation, and the new Multi Frame Generation. It's so hardware intensive that you must use the DLSS Performance preset in 4K on the GeForce RTX 5080, meaning the game is being rendered internally at 1080p.

59 59

In Alan Wake 2, with DLSS 4, the new Transformer model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction is so good that DLSS Performance now looks as good as DLSS 3's Quality mode. This is a game-changer because the DLSS 4 rendered Alan Wake 2 with Full Ray Tracing running at 67 FPS on the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC looks significantly better than Alan Wake 2 running natively at 27 FPS. Add some Multi Frame Generation, and the 67 FPS becomes 200 FPS. Going from 27 FPS to 200 FPS with more detail and improved latency and performance is mind-blowing.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

59 59

Although the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC is a 360W card, looking at the average power draw when gaming in 4K, that number drops to 285W - which makes the GeForce RTX 5080, even in OC form, a remarkably efficient 4K gaming GPU. MSI's SUPRIM SOC design is also exceptionally efficient at cooling NVIDIA's RTX 5080 GPU. With temperatures reaching 53 degrees Celsius in our stress test, it leaves plenty of room for an additional boost to clock speeds while also making it a silent beast for the most part.

Final Thoughts

With disappointing generational gains compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, there's no reason to upgrade unless you're okay with the 20% 4K gaming performance bump you can get from an OC model like the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC, which is decent but not massive. That said, most gamers don't upgrade every GPU generation because it doesn't make sense. The GeForce RTX 5080 is significantly faster than the GeForce RTX 3080. So even though the Ampere-era 80-class GPU is still an excellent card for gaming, the promise of up to 88% more performance, with the faster DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, would be more than enough incentive to pick up a GeForce RTX 5080.

59 59

Even those with the GeForce RTX 3090 will get much more gaming performance out of the GeForce RTX 5080. Numbers and percentages like this give you an idea of what to expect. Still, they don't factor in features like DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, improved encoder and decoder performance, AI performance, and overall efficiency. DLSS 4's best features are compatible with all GeForce RTX GPUs, which is fantastic. With more advanced Tensor Cores and new AI architecture, DLSS 4 will run faster on a GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics card. But this isn't a reason for ditching an RTX 4090 for the new RTX 5090. No, it's more than that - DLSS 4 is now one of the main reasons you'd buy a GeForce RTX GPU over anything else. Whether that's a GeForce RTX 4070 or the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC - it's that good.

Multi Frame Generation is another game changer in its own right. However, it works best with certain games as long as the base frame rate is around 80 FPS - so it'll be interesting to see how it performs on GPUs like the upcoming GeForce RTX 5070.

And as far as GeForce RTX 5080s go, the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 SUPRIM SOC is a beast - faster, cooler, and quieter than the Founders Edition model. However, as we're talking about MSI's flagship model, the $1249.99 price is a notable step up from the $999 MSRP. Still, you're getting impressive 4K gaming performance and a GPU that is tailor-made for the new AI era of gaming.