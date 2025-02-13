Scientists 'racing' to create the first AI for animal-to-human translation

Researchers are competing for multi-million dollar rewards in a race to be the first to develop AI that enables real-time animal-to-human translation.

According to a recent report from Colombia One, researchers are banding together to create an AI that facilitates animal-to-human translation for the first time in history. The Coller-Dolittle Prize has offered a $500,000 reward, or $10 million in equity investments, to the researchers who make the most progress in this field.

There are currently two leading projects in the race to talk to animals. Project Ceti (Cetacean Translation Initiative), which focuses on decoding whale communication using AI. And the Earth Species Project, which aims at broader translations of animal communication, including work on crow communication.

Project Ceti researchers in Dominica (Credit: Michael Lees, Ashley Zafaranlou)

Project Ceti's work on whales involves using AI to translate the 'click' communication used by humpback and sperm whales. The project has been in the works for over a decade and has reportedly made 'some progress' towards the ambitious goal. However, researchers are running into challenges with the lack of available data. Project Citi is currently working with just 8,000 vocalization samples, which limits the extent to which they can develop a working mode.

Earth Species Project, which is currently focused on species including zebras, crows, and whales, recently secured $17 million in funding to accelerate its translation project. The project is currently using machine learning to process data and map out patterns in animal vocalizations. The endeavor aims to create 'basic dictionaries' of animal languages, a feat that would revolutionize wildlife conservation.

Katie Zacarian, CEO of the Earth Species Project (Credit: Axios)

While a fully functional animal translator may still be years away, progress is accelerating. Scientists are steadily unlocking the patterns in animal communication, and with continued advancements in AI, the dream of talking to our pets becomes more realistic.

Kevin Coffey, the neuroscientist behind the AI translation model DeepSqueak, reminds us that "AI and deep-learning tools are not magic," but ongoing research from initiatives like Project Ceti and the Earth Species Project shows that bridging the gap between humans and animals is absolutely within reach.