CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D CPUs rumored to arrive in March, alongside RX 9070 graphics cards

But later rather than sooner in March, perhaps? Whatever the case, a French tech site's source is not optimistic about getting Ryzen 9 X3D anytime soon.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are rumored to launch by the end of March, according to an apparently trusted source of a French tech site, alongside RX 9070 graphics cards. These X3D chips were previously rumored for January, but obviously, that didn't happen.

AMD's incoming X3D processors of the Ryzen 9 variety could arrive at the same time as its RX 9070 graphics cards, a new rumor suggests - and we might be seeing all this hardware turn up later in March, rather than sooner.

Ryzen 9 spins on 3D V-Cache may not be all that close to hand (Image Credit: AMD)
2

Ryzen 9 spins on 3D V-Cache may not be all that close to hand (Image Credit: AMD)

This is the word from French tech site Cowcotland, which has heard from a source (salt at the ready now) that the Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D will arrive "by the end of March" (as VideoCardz highlighted).

That doesn't sound too optimistic for the prospect of RX 9070 graphics cards turning up earlier in March rather than later, either. So far, all AMD has told us about its RDNA 4 GPUs is that they'll be here in March, we don't know exactly when.

VideoCardz checked in with Cowcotland to verify info about the source that provided the details, and apparently, it's a trusted one close to retail channels.

Still, we must remain very cautious here, but the rumor that AMD was going to unleash the Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors in January has clearly not come to pass. (Despite one motherboard maker, ASRock, listing the 3D V-Cache chips as being supported with its AM5 boards back in January).

We were hoping that these X3D chips might turn up in February - especially based on that hint from ASRock - but apparently those after a heavyweight CPU good for both gaming and demanding apps might have to wait a bit longer.

For pure gaming, the Ryzen 9800X3D remains the best choice, of course, as you won't get better gaming performance from the Ryzen 9 models - AMD has made that clear already. If you can buy a 9800X3D, that is, as stock remains thin on the ground.

NEWS SOURCES:cowcotland.com, videocardz.com, amd.com

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

