RTX Mega Geometry tech confirmed for The Witcher 4, and here's what it will do

The highly anticipated The Witcher 4 is set to deliver a massive open-world with an unprecedented level of detail thanks to RTX Mega Geometry.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX Mega Geometry technology boosts ray-traced scene complexity by increasing polygon counts and object detail, while improving FPS and reducing VRAM usage. Collaborating with CD Projekt RED, it will enhance The Witcher 4's dense, realistic forests using Unreal Engine 5, enabling immersive, high-detail open-world gameplay.

NVIDIA showcased its new RTX Mega Geometry technology when it announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series, and without getting too technical, it's all about dramatically increasing the complexity of a ray-traced scene with minimal impact to performance. And by complexity, we mean increasing the number of polygons from, say, 50 million, up to 500 million. And to top it off, improve FPS performance and reduce the VRAM required for ray-tracing.

A scene from The Witcher 4 with RTX Mega Geometry, image credit: NVIDIA/CD Projekt RED.
A scene from The Witcher 4 with RTX Mega Geometry, image credit: NVIDIA/CD Projekt RED.

And with that, at GDC 2026, NVIDIA has announced that it's collaborating with CD Projekt RED to bring the RTX Mega Geometry Foliage System technology to the highly anticipated The Witcher 4. In the brief demonstration we were shown, RTX Mega Geometry will be used in the game to render giant, realistic-looking forests with dense foliage and a level of detail that looks more like real-life or a movie than a video game.

As a follow-up to one of the most critically acclaimed and beloved games of the 2010s, The Witcher 4 promises to deliver an open-world RPG with massive scope and detail. Currently in development using the latest Unreal Engine 5 technology, the game doesn't have a release date or window, but it entered the "full-scale production phase" back in 2024. Employing new tech like RTX Mega Geometry will help the development team at CDPR realize its dream of presenting the "most immersive and ambitious open-world Witcher game to date."

Although still relatively new tech, RTX Mega Geometry has already been used to improve image fidelity and performance in Remedy's Alan Wake II, with NVIDIA noting that RTX Mega Geometry delivers around 5-20% more path-tracing performance in the game while saving 300MB or so of VRAM. In The Witcher 4, with RTX Mega Geometry on GeForce RTX hardware, the game's dense forests and detailed environments will support full ray-tracing while still running on modern GPU hardware.

