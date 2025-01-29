Xbox CEO: 'It's game first, not platform first, our games will show up in more and more places'

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer clearly outlines the future of Xbox as it pertains to exclusivity, re-affirming plans to expand games, content, and services to as many screens as possible.
Xbox exclusivity is now extinct. Microsoft wants to expand its business laterally and use its rival-competitors to sell more games. This means offering once-Xbox exclusives onto PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, and following the powerhouse $74 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard King, Xbox has made a thorough transition into a service-driven company. This means embracing all platforms to maximize sales/microtransactions (also remember that Microsoft/Activision are contractually bound to keep shipping the $31 billion+ Call of Duty franchise on Sony and Nintendo platforms).
Now in a recent interview with Gamer Tag Radio, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer dispels all confusion with Microsoft's plans going forward. All games, content, and services are fair game for other platforms, devices, and/or screens. In other words, Xbox wants to maximally expand its reach, especially on rival platforms.
I want people to be able to experience the games that we build, the services that we offer on as many devices as we can.
Obviously, some of the devices out there, some of the platforms are closed--they don't allow everything that we do to show up on those platforms. The thing that I've learned and continue to learn when I'm listening to creators, not only our own studios, but other teams.
Everything that we do is being able to show up on those platforms, building games...every creator out there wants to build a game that can find as many players as they want. And frankly, there aren't many platforms out there that try to build connections to people on so many different screens.
It's almost like single device, single game, and that's kind of the history of our business.
And we're really taking an approach if we want people to be able to play Xbox on many, many different screens now. Not every experience will be the same.
We're not going to put walls up around where people can engage with the great games our studios are building, or where they can experience Xbox through different forms, whether it's cloud, whether it's on PC, whether it's on handheld PCs, whether it's on phones.
I want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, and it does mean more of our games shipping on more platforms, not just PlayStation. We love the work that we do with Nintendo, we love what we do with Valve on Steam, and that's going to continue. We'll just continue to do more of it because what we learn is put the games first.
Make sure the games can be as great as they can, we love the experience on our own hardware, our own platform. But our games will show up in more and more places, no doubt.