Xbox CEO: 'It's game first, not platform first, our games will show up in more and more places'

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer clearly outlines the future of Xbox as it pertains to exclusivity, re-affirming plans to expand games, content, and services to as many screens as possible.

Xbox exclusivity is now extinct. Microsoft wants to expand its business laterally and use its rival-competitors to sell more games. This means offering once-Xbox exclusives onto PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, and following the powerhouse $74 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard King, Xbox has made a thorough transition into a service-driven company. This means embracing all platforms to maximize sales/microtransactions (also remember that Microsoft/Activision are contractually bound to keep shipping the $31 billion+ Call of Duty franchise on Sony and Nintendo platforms).

Now in a recent interview with Gamer Tag Radio, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer dispels all confusion with Microsoft's plans going forward. All games, content, and services are fair game for other platforms, devices, and/or screens. In other words, Xbox wants to maximally expand its reach, especially on rival platforms.