Apple bricks M5 iPad Pro used in Russia during unboxing ahead of its announcement

TL;DR: Apple's new M5 iPad Pro, released in October, showed a 30% performance boost over the M4 model but was bricked by Apple after a Russian YouTuber leaked an early unboxing. This action rendered the device unusable, highlighting Apple's strict control over unauthorized leaks.

The new M5-powered iPad Pro was released in October, with the 13-inch iPad Pro spotted being used by YouTuber "Wylsacom" who ran benchmarks of the new M5-powered tablet to see the performance improvements over the M4 iPad Pro. The YouTuber noted around a 30% improvement overall, but we all know Apple doesn't like leaks... so they bricked the M5 iPad Pro once they found out who leaked the unboxing.

The new Apple M5 iPad Pro was sold in Russia ahead of its October release, but a post on Reddit from two days ago says that Apple bricked the unit, and it is pretty much an expensive cutting board now.

The Russian YouTubers would've paid a premium for the M5 iPad Pro last month, but would've made some bank on YouTube views with a product that wasn't released at the time. However, that particular M5 iPad Pro is now bricked and just a paperweight, so it's pretty much useless.