Half-Life 2 RTX video and screenshots leak showing 6 minutes of gameplay

TL;DR: Six minutes of gameplay and numerous high-resolution screenshots of Half-Life 2 RTX have leaked online, showcasing significant graphical enhancements. Six minutes of gameplay and numerous high-resolution screenshots of Half-Life 2 RTX have leaked online, showcasing significant graphical enhancements.

Half-Life 2 RTX has leaked online, or at least screenshots and a short 6-minute gameplay video showing off the development being done on the iconic PC game.

Half-Life 2 RTX Remix is a mod that enhances the classic game, which has gone down in history as one of the greatest PC games of all time and one of the few iconic golden-age titles that helped PC gaming get to the level it's at now. Given its importance in the PC gaming community, it feels only right that Half-Life 2 should get a fresh coat of paint, or in this case, a fresh coat of NVIDIA-powered features that help bring the classic title to the modern age of gaming.

Orbifold Studios is heading the project, and the team has the full support of NVIDIA along with the GeForce team, which has enabled Half-Life 2 to be blessed with a slew of NVIDIA technologies such as Full Ray Tracing/Path Tracing and support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction. Below is a selection of leaked screenshots showing the massive graphical improvements made to Half-Life 2 compared to the original title. Additionally, there is a 6-minute gameplay video that shows the game in action.

Notably, it appears the build seen in the gameplay video is quite old, as I was demoed Half-Life 2 RTX Remix by NVIDIA late last year in a private showing, and the footage that I was shown was much better than the footage seen above. The video was captured on December 23, 2023, and I can say for certain the game looks much better than it does here.

Screenshots

12 12

VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

12 12

12 12

12 12

12 12

12 12

12 12

12 12

12 12

12 12