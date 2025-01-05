All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Connectivity & Cloud

Ugreen's new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W: can charge 5 laptops at once, even your e-bike

Ugreen unveils its new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W: top port handles 240W, 5 other ports have another 260W... plenty of power to charge EVERYTHING.

Ugreen's new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W: can charge 5 laptops at once, even your e-bike
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ugreen has launched the Nexode Desktop Charger 500W, capable of charging up to six devices simultaneously, including five laptops or an e-bike. It features five USB-C ports and one USB-A port, supporting USB-PD 3.1 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, with a maximum output of 240W per port.

Ugreen has just unveiled its new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W, with up to 500W of power at your fingertips... enough to charge not one, not two, but 5 laptops at once, and enough power to even juice up your e-bike or e-scooter. Check it out:

Ugreen's new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W: can charge 5 laptops at once, even your e-bike 65
2

The new Ugreen Nexode Desktop Charger 500W is a huge power brick that has boosted the overall power output from 300W to 500W over the previous-generation charger, with up to 240W of power delivery over a single USB-C port. There are 5 x USB-C ports and a single USB-A port on the charger, capable of charging 5 laptops at the same time (so, so handy to have one charger to rule them all).

This isn't just for your PC or laptop, as it can be put anywhere you need USB ports: your desk, the kitchen, your workshop, and other places. Ugreen has said that its new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W can also be used to charge power tools and e-bikes, which is real, real handy.

Ugreen's new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W supports USB-PD 3.1 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging standards, with the top USB-C port pushing out up to 240W of power, while the other 5 x USB-C ports will share the remaining 260W of power, no matter what the top port is doing. The bottom 5 x USB-C ports can also not exceed 100W.

You can charge newer gaming laptops at up to 240W, another two laptops at 100W, and another at 60W. Alternatively, you could charge a laptop at 240W, another four laptops at 60W, and another plugged into the remaining USB-A port at the bottom of the Ugreen Nexode Desktop Charger 500W.

Ugreen details its Nexode Desktop Charger 500W: "This is the world's first 500W GaN charger, for office settings and for users with multiple high-powered devices. It can charge up to six devices simultaneously, with one port delivering up to 240W via Power Delivery 3.1. This charger is powerful enough even for large, power-hungry devices like e-bikes. As the most advanced six-port fast-charging desktop charger on the market, it sets a new benchmark for desktop charging solutions".

Photo of the UGREEN Nexode 300W USB C Charger Block
Best Deals: UGREEN Nexode 300W USB C Charger Block
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$169.99 USD
- -
Buy
$359.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$169.99 USD
- -
Buy
$169.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2025 at 9:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles