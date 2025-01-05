Ugreen's new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W: can charge 5 laptops at once, even your e-bike

TL;DR: Ugreen has launched the Nexode Desktop Charger 500W, capable of charging up to six devices simultaneously, including five laptops or an e-bike. It features five USB-C ports and one USB-A port, supporting USB-PD 3.1 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, with a maximum output of 240W per port. Ugreen has launched the Nexode Desktop Charger 500W, capable of charging up to six devices simultaneously, including five laptops or an e-bike. It features five USB-C ports and one USB-A port, supporting USB-PD 3.1 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, with a maximum output of 240W per port.

Ugreen has just unveiled its new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W, with up to 500W of power at your fingertips... enough to charge not one, not two, but 5 laptops at once, and enough power to even juice up your e-bike or e-scooter. Check it out:

The new Ugreen Nexode Desktop Charger 500W is a huge power brick that has boosted the overall power output from 300W to 500W over the previous-generation charger, with up to 240W of power delivery over a single USB-C port. There are 5 x USB-C ports and a single USB-A port on the charger, capable of charging 5 laptops at the same time (so, so handy to have one charger to rule them all).

This isn't just for your PC or laptop, as it can be put anywhere you need USB ports: your desk, the kitchen, your workshop, and other places. Ugreen has said that its new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W can also be used to charge power tools and e-bikes, which is real, real handy.

Ugreen's new Nexode Desktop Charger 500W supports USB-PD 3.1 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging standards, with the top USB-C port pushing out up to 240W of power, while the other 5 x USB-C ports will share the remaining 260W of power, no matter what the top port is doing. The bottom 5 x USB-C ports can also not exceed 100W.

You can charge newer gaming laptops at up to 240W, another two laptops at 100W, and another at 60W. Alternatively, you could charge a laptop at 240W, another four laptops at 60W, and another plugged into the remaining USB-A port at the bottom of the Ugreen Nexode Desktop Charger 500W.

Ugreen details its Nexode Desktop Charger 500W: "This is the world's first 500W GaN charger, for office settings and for users with multiple high-powered devices. It can charge up to six devices simultaneously, with one port delivering up to 240W via Power Delivery 3.1. This charger is powerful enough even for large, power-hungry devices like e-bikes. As the most advanced six-port fast-charging desktop charger on the market, it sets a new benchmark for desktop charging solutions".