Dell Pro Max 18 workstation laptop leak: Core Ultra 200HX CPU, RTX 5000 GPU, CAMM2 memory

Dell's next-gen Pro Max 18 and 16 Pro Max workstation laptops have been leaked, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 200HX "Arrow Lake-HX" processor, and NVIDIA's current-gen Ada-based workstation RTX 5000 series GPU, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.
In some new leaks, we're learning that the new Dell Pro Max 18 and Pro Max 16 workstation laptops will feature 170W to 200W for the CPU + GPU combo for the 18-inch and 16-inch laptops, respectively. Dell's new laptops will feature the industry's first 3-fan mobile workstation setup, with up to 256GB of CAMM2 memory, and up to 16TB of SSD storage on the 18-inch model, up to 12TB of SSD storage on the 16-inch model.
Dell will have the ultra-fast Thunderbolt 5 standard offering 80-120Gbps of bandwidth, with a Tandem OLED display option up for grabs, built-in Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 5G WWAN for connectivity.
We should expect Dell to unveil its new Pro Max 18 and Pro Max 16 workstation laptops at CES 2025, which isn't even a month away now, while a release of the laptop will happen in mid-2025.
Dell's new Pro Max 18 workstation laptop specs:
- CPU: Intel Arrow Lake-HX
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5000-class
- Power consumption: 200-watt TDP (18-inch) / 170 watts for 16-inch
- Memory: CAMM2, up to 256GB
- Storage: 4x M.2 2280 SSD slots (3 slots for 16-inch models), up to 16TB
- Screen: Optional 18-inch or 16-inch 16:10 OLED
- Cooling: Three fans
- Body: AD-surface magnesium alloy
- Ports: Dual Thunderbolt 5
- Wireless: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
- Additional features: Modular battery, memory, and storage; quick-release hard disk compartment cover; USB-C single-line expansion docking station