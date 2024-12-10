Dell Pro Max 18 workstation laptop leak: Core Ultra 200HX CPU, RTX 5000 GPU, CAMM2 memory

Dell's new Pro Max 18, Pro Max 16 laptops leaked with Intel Core Ultra 200HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU, and CAMM2 memory for 2025.

TL;DR: Dell's new Pro Max 18 workstation laptop teased with Intel's Core Ultra 200HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5000 workstation GPU, up to 256GB CAMM2 memory, up to 16TB SSD storage, Thunderbolt 5, and more in 2025. Dell's new Pro Max 18 workstation laptop teased with Intel's Core Ultra 200HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5000 workstation GPU, up to 256GB CAMM2 memory, up to 16TB SSD storage, Thunderbolt 5, and more in 2025.

Dell's next-gen Pro Max 18 and 16 Pro Max workstation laptops have been leaked, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 200HX "Arrow Lake-HX" processor, and NVIDIA's current-gen Ada-based workstation RTX 5000 series GPU, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In some new leaks, we're learning that the new Dell Pro Max 18 and Pro Max 16 workstation laptops will feature 170W to 200W for the CPU + GPU combo for the 18-inch and 16-inch laptops, respectively. Dell's new laptops will feature the industry's first 3-fan mobile workstation setup, with up to 256GB of CAMM2 memory, and up to 16TB of SSD storage on the 18-inch model, up to 12TB of SSD storage on the 16-inch model.

Dell will have the ultra-fast Thunderbolt 5 standard offering 80-120Gbps of bandwidth, with a Tandem OLED display option up for grabs, built-in Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 5G WWAN for connectivity.

We should expect Dell to unveil its new Pro Max 18 and Pro Max 16 workstation laptops at CES 2025, which isn't even a month away now, while a release of the laptop will happen in mid-2025.

Dell's new Pro Max 18 workstation laptop specs: