MSI's new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds have launched

MSI's second generation Claw PC gaming handhelds are here with the new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V 'Lunar Lake' APU.

TL;DR: MSI has launched the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds, featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and Arc graphics. The Claw 8 has an 8-inch display, while the Claw 7 has a 7-inch display. Both offer improved ergonomics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and enhanced performance over competitors. MSI has launched the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds, featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and Arc graphics. The Claw 8 has an 8-inch display, while the Claw 7 has a 7-inch display. Both offer improved ergonomics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and enhanced performance over competitors.

MSI has officially launched its second-generation PC gaming handhelds, the new MSI Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ (a refresh of the first-gen Claw 7 with the latest Intel Lunar Lake APU). MSI is touting outstanding gaming performance and efficiency, and the flagship Claw 8's look is inspired by 'wind-sculpted desert rocks.'

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The MSI Claw 7 AI+ sports an all-black design with the same overall shape and button layout. The naming refers to the screen sizes of each mode, with the MSI Claw 8 AI+ sporting an 8-inch 1080p 120 Hz VRR IPS display and the MSI Claw 7 AI+ featuring a 7-inch 1080p 120 Hz VRR IPS display.

The big difference between these and other PC gaming handhelds running Windows 11 is that both Claw devices are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with integrated Arc 'Battlemage' graphics. MSI says you're looking at 20% more performance than the competition, which we assume is the ROG Ally X from ASUS. Both also feature 32GB of memory, which is impressive.

Both Claw handhelds are packed with ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports for display and charging. The flagship Claw 8 AI+ includes a large-capacity 80Wh battery.

Outside the hardware, the handheld's overall ergonomics have been improved, with hall-effect triggers and high-quality buttons. The MSI Center M software for accessing the device features and settings has also been updated with a more intuitive interface - a must for Windows-based handhelds.

3

Here's a breakdown of the specs for both models.

Item Details Model MSI Claw 8 AI+ Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Operating System Windows 11 Home Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB Display 8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel Arc 140V GPU Storage Slot Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access Sensor 6-axis IMU, vibration motor Communication Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4 Audio 2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card, 1 x Audio, 1 x Power with Finger Print Sensor Battery/Adapter 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 Dimension 299 (W) x 126 (D) x 24 (H) mm Weight 795 g Color Sandstorm