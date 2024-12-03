All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
MSI's new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds have launched

MSI's second generation Claw PC gaming handhelds are here with the new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V 'Lunar Lake' APU.

Senior Editor
Published
4 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI has launched the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds, featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and Arc graphics. The Claw 8 has an 8-inch display, while the Claw 7 has a 7-inch display. Both offer improved ergonomics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and enhanced performance over competitors.

MSI has officially launched its second-generation PC gaming handhelds, the new MSI Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ (a refresh of the first-gen Claw 7 with the latest Intel Lunar Lake APU). MSI is touting outstanding gaming performance and efficiency, and the flagship Claw 8's look is inspired by 'wind-sculpted desert rocks.'

The MSI Claw 7 AI+ sports an all-black design with the same overall shape and button layout. The naming refers to the screen sizes of each mode, with the MSI Claw 8 AI+ sporting an 8-inch 1080p 120 Hz VRR IPS display and the MSI Claw 7 AI+ featuring a 7-inch 1080p 120 Hz VRR IPS display.

The big difference between these and other PC gaming handhelds running Windows 11 is that both Claw devices are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with integrated Arc 'Battlemage' graphics. MSI says you're looking at 20% more performance than the competition, which we assume is the ROG Ally X from ASUS. Both also feature 32GB of memory, which is impressive.

Both Claw handhelds are packed with ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports for display and charging. The flagship Claw 8 AI+ includes a large-capacity 80Wh battery.

Outside the hardware, the handheld's overall ergonomics have been improved, with hall-effect triggers and high-quality buttons. The MSI Center M software for accessing the device features and settings has also been updated with a more intuitive interface - a must for Windows-based handhelds.

Here's a breakdown of the specs for both models.

ItemDetails
ModelMSI Claw 8 AI+
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V
Operating SystemWindows 11 Home
ChipsetIntegrated SoC
MemoryLPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB
Display8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel
GraphicsIntel Arc 140V GPU
Storage SlotUp to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access
Sensor6-axis IMU, vibration motor
CommunicationWi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4
Audio2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio
I/O Port2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card, 1 x Audio, 1 x Power with Finger Print Sensor
Battery/Adapter6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
Dimension299 (W) x 126 (D) x 24 (H) mm
Weight795 g
ColorSandstorm
ItemDetails
ModelMSI Claw 7 AI+
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V
Operating SystemWindows 11 Home
ChipsetIntegrated SoC
MemoryLPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB
Display7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel
GraphicsIntel Arc 140V GPU
Storage Slot1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4
Sensor6-axis IMU, vibration motor
CommunicationWi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth v5.34
Audio2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio
I/O Port2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card, 1 x Audio combo, 1 x Power with Finger Print Sensor
Battery/Adapter6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 54.5Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
Dimension290 (W) x 117 (D) x 21.2 (H) mm
Weight675 g
ColorBlack
NEWS SOURCE:msi.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

