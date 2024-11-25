New Intel driver for Z890 motherboards boosts Core Ultra 200S gaming performance

We recently reported on Intel's plans to "fix" Intel Core Ultra 200S, or Arrow Lake, CPU performance at the BIOS and OS level. Robert Hallock, Intel's VP and GM of client AI and technical marketing, made the comments in response to the underwhelming gaming performance of Intel's latest desktop CPU range.
As highlighted in our Intel Core Ultra 9 285K review, where we wrote, "Enthusiasts looking for the best gaming performance should sit this one out, at least for now. Arrow Lake feels underdone. In time, we expect to see some gaming performance gains, whether it's via Windows, improved thread scheduling, game engine awareness, or BIOS updates."
Exactly one month after we reviewed Intel's new flagship desktop CPU, a Windows-specific update has arrived in the form of a new Intel Platform Power Management (or Intel PPM) driver. ASRock made the announcement, confirming that it's available for its Z890 series of motherboards, and encourages everyone "to download and install it promptly to enhance Intel Core Ultra series processor performance."
It "dynamically adjusts processor frequency and voltage based on system loading" for better efficiency and power management, improving system and gaming performance. Using the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail benchmark tool, ASRock notes that with Intel PPM, you're looking at up to a 13.23% performance boost compared to a system without the new driver.
ASRock Z890 series motherboard owners can download the new Intel PPM driver, version 1007.20240913, directly from their motherboard's support page. However, it's unsure if this is related to the "fixes" coming as the Intel PPM driver is Windows-only and is something the company regularly updates.