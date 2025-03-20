All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ handhelds includes these updates based on gamer feedback

MSI's second-generation Claw gaming handhelds recently launched and the company has outlined which features were based on feedback from the community.

Senior Editor
Published
5 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI launched the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds, featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and Arc 'Battlemage' graphics. The Claw 8 has an 8-inch display, while the Claw 7 has a 7-inch display. Both models include 32GB memory, improved buttons, better speakers, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports based on user feedback.

MSI recently launched its second-generation PC gaming handhelds with the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with integrated Arc 'Battlemage' graphics. The most significant difference between the two is screen size, with the Claw 8 offering an 8-inch 1080p 120 Hz VRR IPS display and the Claw 7 offering a 7-inch 120 Hz VRR IPS display.

5

Intel's second-generation Battlemage Arc graphics improve game performance compared to the original first-generation Arc Claw handheld. MSI's latest PC gaming handhelds also sport 32GB of memory and ample battery capacity. Hardware-wise, these are impressive-sounding options that stand out in the increasingly crowded Windows-based gaming handheld space.

With support for everything from Steam, Xbox, and Battle.net, MSI notes that the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ also feature upgrades based directly on feedback it has gained from the PC gaming community based on the original Claw and PC gaming handhelds as a whole. Covering everything from quality-of-life stuff to richer sound, here's the breakdown.

Dual Thunderbolt 4 Ports

5

This is a definite bonus, as more Thunderbolt 4 ports (aka high-speed USB-C) allow multiple devices to be connected to the unit or an external SSD. In contrast, the handheld is still connected to power for charging. As more devices move to the newer USB-C connector standard, this touch helps separate the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ from other handhelds.

Improved Buttons and Responsiveness

5

The quality of buttons, sticks, and the D-pad on a PC gaming handheld is as important as the hardware rendering the graphics you see. The company has redesigned the shoulder buttons on the new Claw handhelds for better feedback and tactile response. The D-pad has also been redesigned to mimic the deeper concave design of the latest Xbox controller, which most PC gamers use when gaming on a PC.

Better Speakers and Navigation

5

Sound quality is usually not a top-line feature, nor is the system you use to navigate your library and fire up games. Sound-wise, the second-gen MSI Claw handhelds feature improved sound dampening, so the speakers reduce rattling and resonance when playing with the volume turned up - a common problem with portable devices. Finally, as a Windows-based device, MSI Center M sees the company's software suite get an overhaul specifically for portable games and being able to customize or access features using the controller.

Here's a breakdown of the specs for both models.

ItemDetails
ModelMSI Claw 8 AI+
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V
Operating SystemWindows 11 Home
ChipsetIntegrated SoC
MemoryLPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB
Display8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel
GraphicsIntel Arc 140V GPU
Storage SlotUp to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access
Sensor6-axis IMU, vibration motor
CommunicationWi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4
Audio2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio
I/O Port2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card, 1 x Audio, 1 x Power with Finger Print Sensor
Battery/Adapter6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
Dimension299 (W) x 126 (D) x 24 (H) mm
Weight795 g
ColorSandstorm
ItemDetails
ModelMSI Claw 7 AI+
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V
Operating SystemWindows 11 Home
ChipsetIntegrated SoC
MemoryLPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB
Display7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel
GraphicsIntel Arc 140V GPU
Storage Slot1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4
Sensor6-axis IMU, vibration motor
CommunicationWi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth v5.34
Audio2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio
I/O Port2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card, 1 x Audio combo, 1 x Power with Finger Print Sensor
Battery/Adapter6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 54.5Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0
Dimension290 (W) x 117 (D) x 21.2 (H) mm
Weight675 g
ColorBlack
NEWS SOURCE:msi.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

