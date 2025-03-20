MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ handhelds includes these updates based on gamer feedback

MSI's second-generation Claw gaming handhelds recently launched and the company has outlined which features were based on feedback from the community.

MSI recently launched its second-generation PC gaming handhelds with the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with integrated Arc 'Battlemage' graphics. The most significant difference between the two is screen size, with the Claw 8 offering an 8-inch 1080p 120 Hz VRR IPS display and the Claw 7 offering a 7-inch 120 Hz VRR IPS display.

Intel's second-generation Battlemage Arc graphics improve game performance compared to the original first-generation Arc Claw handheld. MSI's latest PC gaming handhelds also sport 32GB of memory and ample battery capacity. Hardware-wise, these are impressive-sounding options that stand out in the increasingly crowded Windows-based gaming handheld space.

With support for everything from Steam, Xbox, and Battle.net, MSI notes that the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ also feature upgrades based directly on feedback it has gained from the PC gaming community based on the original Claw and PC gaming handhelds as a whole. Covering everything from quality-of-life stuff to richer sound, here's the breakdown.

Dual Thunderbolt 4 Ports

This is a definite bonus, as more Thunderbolt 4 ports (aka high-speed USB-C) allow multiple devices to be connected to the unit or an external SSD. In contrast, the handheld is still connected to power for charging. As more devices move to the newer USB-C connector standard, this touch helps separate the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ from other handhelds.

Improved Buttons and Responsiveness

The quality of buttons, sticks, and the D-pad on a PC gaming handheld is as important as the hardware rendering the graphics you see. The company has redesigned the shoulder buttons on the new Claw handhelds for better feedback and tactile response. The D-pad has also been redesigned to mimic the deeper concave design of the latest Xbox controller, which most PC gamers use when gaming on a PC.

Better Speakers and Navigation

Sound quality is usually not a top-line feature, nor is the system you use to navigate your library and fire up games. Sound-wise, the second-gen MSI Claw handhelds feature improved sound dampening, so the speakers reduce rattling and resonance when playing with the volume turned up - a common problem with portable devices. Finally, as a Windows-based device, MSI Center M sees the company's software suite get an overhaul specifically for portable games and being able to customize or access features using the controller.

Here's a breakdown of the specs for both models.

Item Details Model MSI Claw 8 AI+ Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Operating System Windows 11 Home Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB Display 8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel Arc 140V GPU Storage Slot Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Easy Access Sensor 6-axis IMU, vibration motor Communication Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth v5.4 Audio 2x 2W Speakers, DTS sound effect, support Hi-Res Audio I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging), 1 x microSD Card, 1 x Audio, 1 x Power with Finger Print Sensor Battery/Adapter 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 Dimension 299 (W) x 126 (D) x 24 (H) mm Weight 795 g Color Sandstorm