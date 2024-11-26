All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Google responds to the deaths of three men who followed Google Maps off a bridge

Three men have been killed at night after they plummeted off an unfinished bridge in a car while following directions from Google Maps.

Google responds to the deaths of three men who followed Google Maps off a bridge
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Three men died after following Google Maps directions off an unfinished bridge in Uttar Pradesh, India. The bridge was damaged by flooding months earlier. The victims' family has called for an investigation into the incident, questioning the accountability of both Google Maps and the construction company. Google expressed condolences and is cooperating with authorities.

Three men have been killed after following directions by Google Maps off an unfinished bridge that was damaged by flooding a few months ago.

A new report from The EconomicTimes states three men from Uttar Pradesh, India, were killed when they drove off an unfinished bridge that was spanning the Ramganga River. The bridge was incomplete, as portions of it were damaged and swept away when the region endured flooding a few months ago.

The publication reports the three men were traveling in a taxi from Gurugram to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and because they were traveling at night and at the time were following the directions of Google Maps, they didn't notice the end of the bridge, resulting in them driving off and plummeting to their deaths.

Google Maps was implicated by one of the victim's brother-in-law Pramod Kumar, who told The Economic Times, the three men were checking the route using Google Maps, and the map indicated the bridge was complete. Additionally, Kumar said the road wasn't blocked despite the bridge obviously being incomplete, which appears to make the construction company responsible for the bridges reconstruction liable. However, is Google also liable if Google Maps is a factor in the crash?

Kumar has demanded an investigation be launched into the negligence and accountability for the incident. Google has since provided a statement about the incident to Futurism.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue," wrote a Google spokesperson about the incident

NEWS SOURCE:economictimes.indiatimes.com
Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

