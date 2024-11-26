Google responds to the deaths of three men who followed Google Maps off a bridge

Three men have been killed at night after they plummeted off an unfinished bridge in a car while following directions from Google Maps.

TL;DR: Three men died after following Google Maps directions off an unfinished bridge in Uttar Pradesh, India. The bridge was damaged by flooding months earlier. The victims' family has called for an investigation into the incident, questioning the accountability of both Google Maps and the construction company. Google expressed condolences and is cooperating with authorities. Three men died after following Google Maps directions off an unfinished bridge in Uttar Pradesh, India. The bridge was damaged by flooding months earlier. The victims' family has called for an investigation into the incident, questioning the accountability of both Google Maps and the construction company. Google expressed condolences and is cooperating with authorities.

Three men have been killed after following directions by Google Maps off an unfinished bridge that was damaged by flooding a few months ago.

A new report from The EconomicTimes states three men from Uttar Pradesh, India, were killed when they drove off an unfinished bridge that was spanning the Ramganga River. The bridge was incomplete, as portions of it were damaged and swept away when the region endured flooding a few months ago.

Popular Popular Now: SpaceX launches Starlink's new direct-to-cell (DTC) technology, seamless global coverage

The publication reports the three men were traveling in a taxi from Gurugram to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and because they were traveling at night and at the time were following the directions of Google Maps, they didn't notice the end of the bridge, resulting in them driving off and plummeting to their deaths.

Google Maps was implicated by one of the victim's brother-in-law Pramod Kumar, who told The Economic Times, the three men were checking the route using Google Maps, and the map indicated the bridge was complete. Additionally, Kumar said the road wasn't blocked despite the bridge obviously being incomplete, which appears to make the construction company responsible for the bridges reconstruction liable. However, is Google also liable if Google Maps is a factor in the crash?

Kumar has demanded an investigation be launched into the negligence and accountability for the incident. Google has since provided a statement about the incident to Futurism.